Exploring 5 Non-Traditional National Park Adventure Spots

Many of the 63 national parks in the United States have experienced a surge in visitor numbers during and after the pandemic. This has led to overcrowded campsites, congested trails, and timed entry requirements. However, there are other public lands managed by the National Park Service that offer excellent opportunities to explore the natural beauty of the United States without the large crowds typically found at the big-name national parks.

Each of the 424 sites in the National Park System, regardless of designation, provides visitors with a range of opportunities for inspiration, relaxation, recreation, and education, according to Kathy Kupper, a public affairs specialist with the N.P.S.

Here are five alternative options to less crowded national parks this summer season:

1. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore: Located on Lake Superior, this 42-mile shoreline offers a wild and rocky coastline surrounded by lush woodlands and striking cliffs. With only a fraction of the visitors compared to Acadia National Park, Pictured Rocks is a stunning destination for hiking, camping, and waterfront recreation. The sandstone cliffs, known as Pictured Rocks, feature vibrant colors from mineral deposits and can be explored via boat tour, kayak, or hiking trail.

2. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park: If you’re seeking the wooded mountain beauty of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, consider visiting Cumberland Gap. This 24,000-acre park, with fewer than 750,000 visitors last year, offers a similarly stunning environment for hiking and camping in the densely forested mountains of Appalachia. Rich in history, Cumberland Gap was a trading route for Native Americans and pioneers heading west. The park features 85 miles of trails, lookouts, waterfalls, wildlife, and attractions like the historic Hensley Settlement and Gap Cave.

3. Dinosaur National Monument: Instead of embarking on a river trip through the Grand Canyon, consider rafting the Green and Yampa Rivers in Dinosaur National Monument. This alternative offers a similar experience of racing rapids, towering canyon walls, and remote mountain and desert wilderness. With just 350,000 visitors in 2022, compared to the over 4.7 million visitors at Grand Canyon National Park, Dinosaur National Monument is a more accessible option. The park is also known for its ancient dinosaur fossils and petroglyphs.

4. Chiricahua National Monument: If you’re drawn to the otherworldly hoodoos of Bryce Canyon National Park, explore the hoodoos at Chiricahua National Monument in Southeastern Arizona. Although lacking the distinctive orange hue, these spindly and towering rock formations are still numerous, striking, and attract significantly fewer crowds. With just over 600,000 visitors in 2022, compared to over two million visitors at Bryce Canyon, Chiricahua National Monument offers a more peaceful experience.

5. Point Reyes National Seashore: For wildlife-spotting opportunities similar to Rocky Mountain National Park, visit Point Reyes in California’s West Marin region. While it may not resemble the towering peaks of the Rockies, Point Reyes offers a Pacific Coast location with wide-open grasslands and diverse wildlife. With half the number of visitors compared to Rocky Mountain National Park, Point Reyes is home to a Tule Elk Preserve, elephant seals, extensive bird species, and migratory gray whales in certain seasons.

