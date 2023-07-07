Experts Link Lake Tahoe Bear Activity to Rat Poison and Home Digging

Last month, several homeowners in Lake Tahoe, California, voiced their complaints about bears.

According to their accounts, the bears have been digging at the foundations of their homes.

Experts suggest that the bears are attracted to rat poison, which the homeowners have placed beneath their decks.

According to a Facebook post from the nonprofit organization BEAR League, they received nine calls from homeowners in the area during the last three days of June. The homeowners reported that the bears were “digging and ripping to get under their home.”

All of these homeowners had one common factor: mouse bait placed underneath their homes.

The post cautioned, “To a bear, this poison smells like candy, just as it does to mice … All of these animals will come from miles away and you can never kill as many as you invite.”

Ann Bryant, the Director of BEAR League, explained to SFGATE that the issue primarily arises from vacation homeowners or apartment managers in the area. The main solution to avoid attracting bears is to remove all rat poison.

Bryant emphasized, “We inform them that many bears will do their best to breach the walls and access the poison. They will cause a significant amount of damage.”

Lake Tahoe is a popular tourist destination, attracting nearly 15 million visitors each year who come to enjoy the lake or engage in snowboarding and skiing activities.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are approximately 25,000 to 35,000 black bears in California.