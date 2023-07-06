Experts were left puzzled when the Biden administration invoked the Hatch Act in response to questions about President Biden and his son’s alleged ownership of cocaine found at the White House. The culprit behind the White House’s unexpected July snowstorm remains unidentified, and the Biden administration has refused to address whether the president or Hunter Biden possessed the Independence Day cocaine that has dominated headlines.

During a press gaggle on Thursday, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates utilized the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from discussing or using federal resources for campaign purposes, to evade the question about former President Trump’s claim that the illegal substance belonged to either the president or his son. Bates stated, “I don’t have a response to that because we have to be cautious about the Hatch Act. What I can say is that I’ve noticed an increasing frustration coming from that camp, and I believe it stems from the contrast between their substantial policy records.”

Bates went on to compare President Biden’s policy record with his predecessor’s.

Some experts, such as attorney Bradley P. Moss, expressed confusion over Bates’ mention of the Hatch Act, stating that they fail to see its relevance to the question at hand. Moss added that there could be other legitimate reasons for declining to answer, such as preserving the integrity of an ongoing investigation.

Former Bush administration ethics chief Richard Painter, a Democrat who ran for Congress in the last election, also criticized the use of the Hatch Act in this situation. Painter, who has delivered lectures at the White House and published articles on the Hatch Act, stated that the bill does not cover cocaine usage. He called the invocation of the Hatch Act “the most absurd I’ve ever heard.” Painter emphasized that even if someone on Biden’s campaign were under the influence of drugs, the Hatch Act would not apply to the cocaine in question.

The White House faced backlash online for resorting to the Hatch Act to avoid answering the cocaine ownership question. People questioned the relevance of the act to the issue and criticized the administration’s evasiveness.

When asked for further comment, Bates directed Fox News Digital to his previous response, where he dismissed Trump’s comments as a statement from a declared candidate.

Meanwhile, bookies in Las Vegas have started taking bets on the owner of the drugs found at the White House, with Hunter Biden considered the frontrunner. Other suspects listed include Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, one of the Jonas Brothers, and Angelina Jolie. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have the lowest odds of ownership. The gambling site Sportsbetting.ag also favors Hunter Biden as the most likely owner of the cocaine.

The cocaine was discovered by a Secret Service member in the West Wing of the White House, prompting an evacuation and emergency response. President Biden was not present at the time.

In conclusion, the Biden administration’s use of the Hatch Act to avoid addressing the alleged cocaine ownership of President Biden or his son has perplexed experts and garnered criticism. Additionally, bookmakers have begun taking bets on the culprit behind the drugs found at the White House, with Hunter Biden as the favored suspect.

