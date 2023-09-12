Experience the Ultimate Surf Haven: Inside Surf Camp, Dallas’ Newest Downtown Bar by Nick Badovinus

Experience a taste of the beach in landlocked Dallas at the exciting new rooftop bar, Surf Camp.

Situated on the third floor of a historic building on Commerce Street, Surf Camp offers a laid-back and breezy atmosphere. Located below the bar are two renowned restaurants by chef Nick Badovinus: National Anthem, an American eatery, and Brass Ram, a glamorous prime rib spot. These establishments, along with Surf Camp, are the anchor tenants in the bustling East Quarter of downtown Dallas.

Surf Camp in downtown Dallas offers a menu featuring shareable, light bites such as ceviche. (Brittany Conerly)

According to Badovinus, Surf Camp is designed for those seeking an escape. This sentiment rings true for all of the restaurants in the building and for Badovinus’ other popular spots, Neighborhood Services and Town Hearth. His establishments transport guests to a different world.

From the street, the bar may appear small, but it can accommodate approximately 125 people.

The grand opening of Surf Camp is set for September 14, 2023.

One of the standout features of Surf Camp is its temporary nature. Badovinus plans to transform the rooftop bar into something entirely new with a different theme every six months. This concept, known as Pop Top, involves the reinvention of the bar multiple times throughout its existence.

Stay Updated on Restaurant News Be the first to know about the latest openings, closings, and must-try dishes and drinks.

The new rooftop bar, Surf Camp, will open its doors in Dallas on September 14, 2023.



View Gallery

Surf Camp’s menu captures the essence of California with its beach-inspired dishes. Shareable snacks like hummus, spicy guac, taquitos, coconut shrimp, and ceviche are available. Additionally, Surf Camp offers eight-piece sushi rolls, including The North Shore with tuna and salmon accompanied by watermelon, pomegranate, avocado, jalapeño, pea tendrils, Tajín, and lime. Another option is The Dawn Patrol, a combination of spicy crab, yellowtail, salmon, tuna, cucumber, and avocado.

For a playful twist, adults can indulge in a cup of Hawaiian shaved ice for just $7. Various toppings such as pineapple and chile, coconut and vanilla, or tiger’s blood are available.

The cocktail menu at Surf Camp reflects the light, vibrant beach ambiance described by Badovinus. Guests can choose from classic options like the Mai Tai and mojito, as well as the spicy margarita and Stoners’ Point, a refreshing blend of tequila, guava, grapefruit, and Squirt.

The Rip Tide Sour, a delightful combination of vodka, cherry, and lime, is served in a cup with an Electricdust-coated rim. This unique ingredient, derived from Buzz Button flowers, imparts a tingling sensation on the tongue—an amusing party trick. Surf Camp is all about embracing the fun and carefree vibe, broski.

Discover Surf Camp on the third floor of 2130 Commerce St., Dallas. The bar is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays during the evenings.

For the latest food news, follow Sarah Blaskovich on X (formerly Twitter) at @sblaskovich.