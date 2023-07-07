Experience the Traditional Charm of Kinvara: Energy-Efficient Home with B2 BER

Located in Ballyclery, Kinvara, Co Galway, sits the charming and aptly named Greystone House. This five-bedroom property, situated on a 1.3 acre site, offers a perfect blend of traditional aesthetics and modern amenities. Built in 2008, the grey stone frontage adds to its historic appeal, while inside, it boasts all the comforts of a 21st-century home.
As we approach the 43rd anniversary of the Cruinniú na mBád festival, held in Kinvara from August 11-13, this property is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the festivities. The festival celebrates Kinvara’s rich history as a bustling port, where supplies and fuel were traditionally brought in on Galway Hooker boats. Visitors can expect a plethora of cultural activities, musical performances, and fun-filled events for all ages.
Upon entering Greystone House, one is greeted by a spacious entrance hallway that leads to a grand curved staircase. Upstairs, four double bedrooms await, two of which feature ensuite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes. One of the ensuites even doubles as a family bathroom, complete with a luxurious roll-top bath and walk-in shower. The ground floor consists of a living room, sitting room, open-plan kitchen/diner, utility room, larder, a fifth bedroom, shower room, and a delightful sunroom with easy access to the garden.
The exterior of the property is equally impressive, with a lush lawn, mature trees, and ample space to accommodate a boat. Additional features include a Steeltech shed, garage, fuel store, and greenhouse, all boasting stunning views of the Burren Hills. Kinvara village is a mere five-minute drive away, making this location both peaceful and conveniently accessible.
DNG Brian MacMahon is the agent responsible for the sale of Greystone House, with an asking price of €945,000. For further information or to arrange a viewing, please contact DNG Brian MacMahon at (091) 638 638.
