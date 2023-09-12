Experience the Thrilling Escapades of ‘Jusant’: Revolutionizing Climbing Games

Jusant: The Climbing Platformer with Unmatched Mechanics

Uncharted 4, despite its critical acclaim, left me longing for a more captivating climbing experience. The climbing sections in the game felt monotonous and unchallenging. However, Jusant, the upcoming platformer from French developer DON’T NOD, delivers the most immersive rock-climbing mechanics I’ve ever encountered in a video game.

Jusant isn’t your typical shooter or action-packed adventure. In fact, it’s a quiet and contemplative game. The desolate world of Jusant is shrouded in stillness, with remnants of an ancient civilization scattered across its sandstone landscapes. As you navigate this lonely world as the soundless protagonist, you’ll uncover the mysteries of its former existence.

Jusant is a platform puzzle game that allows you to immerse yourself in the stunning scenery, solve climbing challenges, and progress at your own pace. While frustration may impede your path at times, you’ll find solace in the breathtaking views. Your unconventional hero climbs, swings, and clambers through this barren world, slowly piecing together its history.

Along your journey, you’ll encounter a companion named Ballast, a spirit fashioned from water. This mystical entity will unlock new paths and activate desert flora to create footholds that were once unreachable. Utilizing detailed climbing mechanics, you’ll need to press and release the triggers to maneuver your character. Each climb requires careful rope placement, allowing you to change direction, swing across gaps, or rappel down.

Jusant seamlessly blends an atmospheric mix of ancient nautical ruins and desolate desert landscapes, immersing players in its rich atmosphere. Uncovering hidden paths and deciphering clues adds layers of intrigue and mystery to the game. This hauntingly minimalist experience hints at a world devastated by climate catastrophe.

Jusant will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S this Halloween, and will be free on day one with Game Pass.