Experience the Futuristic VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport: Anticipated Launch in 2026, Reveals Report

In the world of Volkswagen, all the attention is currently on electric models. However, the combustion-powered Atlas and its smaller sibling, the Atlas Cross Sport, are still in the picture. According to a report from Automotive News, these models could remain combustion-powered for the next generation, which could be just a couple of years away.

The report claims that Volkswagen will be introducing redesigned Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models for 2026. It’s not clear if this timeframe refers to the debut or the on-sale date of these models, and there’s no mention of the source of this information. Motor1.com has reached out to VW for more context and will provide an update if additional information is received.



22 Photos

If we’re talking about a 2026 model-year Atlas, that suggests a debut sometime in 2025. This seems like a quick turnaround considering that the current model just received a refresh. VW revealed the 2024 Atlas in February 2023, and it has only recently arrived at dealerships. Therefore, we speculate that 2026 could mark the debut of the next-generation Atlas, making it a 2027 model. This would give the current model a nine-year production run, which is quite lengthy in the fast-paced world of SUVs.

Moreover, this gives VW more time to evaluate customer response to the engine swap under the hood. The 3.6-liter V6 has been replaced by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, developing 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. This engine powers either the front wheels or all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s no electrification in sight, making the three-row Atlas and two-row Atlas Cross Sport bordering on analog in a growing portfolio of ID vehicles.