Experience the Dynamic Track Action of Ferrari KC23 with Its Innovative Motorized Body Panels

Introducing one of Ferrari’s latest and most exclusive creations – the one-off KC23. Unveiled in July and making its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, this track-only masterpiece is stealing the spotlight with its active aerodynamic panels in a new promotional video.

The KC23 is a testament to Ferrari’s ability to take an already impressive car like the 488 GT3 and transform it into something truly extraordinary. Drawing inspiration from the Vision Gran Turismo and the victorious 499P endurance hypercar, this vehicle showcases stunning styling cues. Its most striking visual feature is undoubtedly the butterfly doors, adding a touch of exclusivity to this already rare breed.



18 Photos

This track-only beast is built upon the 488 GT3 Evo donor car with significant modifications, featuring standout active aerodynamics. Motorized side body panels open and close to control airflow, optimizing performance and maintaining a sleek profile. Additionally, the KC23 replaces conventional mirrors with side cameras, improving visibility and airflow.

Equipped with 18-inch wheels and slick tires, the KC23 can switch to 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloys for an eye-catching static appearance. However, whether on the track or for display, the KC23 remains true to its track-only nature.

Inside, the KC23 retains the stripped-down configuration of the donor car, featuring two bucket seats, a full roll cage, and a race-spec steering wheel with an impressive 16 controls reminiscent of Formula One cars. Its focus remains on providing the ultimate driving experience.

While Ferrari hasn’t provided specific details about the engine under the hood of the KC23, it is likely to use a variation of their twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine found in the 488 GT3 Evo. In the race car, this engine offers up to 600 hp at 7,000 rpm depending on the specification, but it can produce even more power in road-going applications.