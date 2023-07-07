Experience the Adventure of Rambling Roses: A Walk on the Wild Side

What an extraordinary year it has been for roses! In all my years, I have never seen such large, persistent, and abundant flowers. The initial bloom may be fading, but I simply cannot let it go unnoticed. Just like roses, who often give repeat performances, I feel compelled to pay them tribute once again.

In the 1950s, Vita Sackville-West wrote, “One sets out with the intention of writing about something else,” as she admired the magnificent roses in her garden at Sissinghurst Castle. She marveled at their beauty and the way they flourished like never before. My original plan was to write about strawberries, but as I witness the captivating display of roses, they effortlessly took over my focus. This is now a meandering exploration of roses at their best.

Why have roses been so breathtaking since late May? Some suggest that it is due to the cold winter they endured. However, I disagree. The harsh winter actually caused damage to many varieties, resulting in the loss of old stems. I attribute their stellar performance to the rain in late spring and the absence of frost. It is not just the sheer number of flowers that have lasted throughout the dry spell, but also the size of each individual bloom. Even the older varieties, like the pink Ispahan from the 19th century, have produced unusually large and fragrant flowers.

On June 22nd, my rambling roses looked absolutely stunning. The white-flowered Rambling Rector covered the conifer hedges surrounding my Old Vicarage, while Treasure Trove, a descendant of the vigorous white Kiftsgate, formed clusters of apricot-cream blossoms near my favorite garden seat. Mrs. Honey Dyson, a lesser-known variety, had taken over half of the vicarage’s roof, transforming it into a peach-cream carpet. Driven by curiosity, I embarked on my own journey to compare my results with others’. My destination was the National Collection of Rambler Roses, where the owners had carefully selected four exceptional ramblers from their extensive collection. During my visit, I also reflected on the concept of wilding and the significance of national collections.

Henry and Susie Robinson have been cultivating a National Collection of rambling roses at Moor Wood near Cirencester since 1982. Nestled on a picturesque hillside with stony Cotswold brash soil, this landscape avoids the trappings of a meticulously maintained garden. Henry, a self-described “grumpy old tractor driver,” and Susie, with her elegant country style, have created a harmonious partnership in nurturing over 150 varieties of rambling roses. Despite the challenges posed by the environment and limited manpower, the Robinsons have found success through their light-touch management approach.

During my time at the Parc de Bagatelle in Paris, I observed the gardeners pruning climbing and rambling roses after their blooming period in July. They meticulously removed long stems, often cutting them back to their supporting ropes. Inspired by this practice, the Robinsons adopted a similar pruning method. They trim out long stems immediately after flowering, emphasizing that ramblers should not be pruned again during winter.

According to an informative booklet by the Historic Roses Group, “all ramblers are climbers, but not all climbers are ramblers.” Ramblers are distinguished by their abundant small flowers and long, flexible stems that can be trained or pruned. Despite their sometimes thorny nature, ramblers require support in the form of wires fixed to a wall or structure. The Robinsons began their collection because ramblers, usually flowering once, were often overlooked in favor of roses that bloom year-round. They diligently sourced varieties from various countries, including France and Germany, until post-Brexit regulations made it impractical to continue importing roses from these regions.

Moving forward, it is likely that other National Collections of plants will become more nationally focused after Brexit, which would be a loss for gardeners seeking diverse international varieties. At Moor Wood, ramblers like Phyllis Bide, Brenda Colvin, and Sir Cedric Morris freely spread and cascade over walls and buildings. Their unbridled growth creates a breathtaking display of 50 shades of white and pink, with occasional bursts of deeper colors and yellows. The garden is open to visitors during the second and third weeks of June, allowing them to enjoy the grandeur of these ramblers.

From the start, the Robinsons envisioned a wild and effortless style for their collection. Ramblers naturally suppress weeds and draw attention away from unkempt surroundings. They require minimal maintenance and provide maximum visual impact. Amidst the rare Blushing Lucy and the forgotten pink Dr. W Van Fleet, I noticed the magnificent white Purity and the delicate pink-white Princesse Louise, which reaffirmed the truth that Piet Oudolf’s typically rose-free “naturalistic” plantings pale in comparison to the grandeur of widely-spaced ramblers.

Intrigued by the collection, I implored Henry to share his favorite ramblers. He hesitated and eventually settled on Ghislaine de Féligonde, a cream-colored rose with a cumbersome name, Debutante, a small-petaled rose in a lovely shade of pink that blooms for an extended period, Ethel, a late-opening rose with cupped pale pink flowers, and Janet B Wood, a vigorous white variety that is becoming increasingly rare.

The challenging soil conditions and unmoderated cold on the hillsides require the Robinsons to practice patience and adaptability. Maintenance occurs whenever they find the time and motivation. The results are a heavenly ramble through their collection. When I asked Henry, who has been planting roses since 1982, when he felt their roses had truly reached their peak performance, he humbly replied, “I think probably next year.” Despite the less than ideal conditions, Moor Wood’s roses thrive on optimism.

