Experience of Healthcare Workers Working for Britain’s NHS

As we celebrate the NHS’s 75th anniversary, it’s important to highlight the enduring significance of its founding principles. The idea that healthcare should be accessible to all, based on individual health needs and not financial capacity, remains as relevant today as it did back then. To commemorate this milestone, the Financial Times conducted a survey earlier this year, inviting NHS workers to share their thoughts and concerns about the service.

After working tirelessly during the pandemic, fueled only by applause, NHS staff expressed feelings of burnout and disillusionment. They also shed light on the reasons behind ongoing strikes by nurses and doctors regarding pay and working conditions. Many frontline workers pointed to a lack of long-term investment and strategic planning, leading to a capacity squeeze within the NHS. Additionally, poor IT infrastructure hindered efforts to improve efficiency across hospitals.

While opinions on how to address these issues vary, a common thread among the responses is a deep sense of pride in the NHS. Below, you’ll find a range of perspectives from healthcare workers. We invite you to join the conversation and share your views in the comment section.

“What does the NHS mean to you?”

Alison, a hospital consultant, shares her perspective: “Losing the NHS would symbolize a disregard for the principles on which it was established – universality, equity, comprehensiveness, high quality, and free at the point of delivery. Behind the NHS are compassionate, clever, dedicated individuals who genuinely care about their patients and making a difference. Our healthcare standards within the NHS are remarkably high compared to many other systems, driven by an inherent morality and integrity that prioritizes patients.”

A female clinical psychologist adds, “The demise of the NHS is often misunderstood. People may start with private dental or GP appointments, but eventually, they’ll have to save up thousands for even minor operations. And those requiring emergency care or cancer services will face even tougher challenges. If the NHS disappears, it will be a rude awakening for the middle class.”

A male consultant reflects on the broader implications: “Without the NHS, Britain’s already existing inequality would worsen. Having experienced different healthcare systems worldwide, including Australia, the US, and Germany, I can’t stress enough the benefits of a universal national system that is free for the user. While waiting times and certain treatment restrictions may exist, this is true for the majority of systems, unless you’re a high earner. Take Germany, for example, where waiting times for scans or specialist appointments can stretch to 6-12 months, assuming you’re accepted at all.”

A female psychological therapist adds, “A world without the NHS would resemble the state of dentistry – untreated health issues and inadequate healthcare for those on low incomes. In many parts of the country, people already struggle to access NHS dentistry.”

“What issues do you face at work?”

Mike, a paramedic, laments the challenges they face: “Providing adequate patient care feels impossible. Our ambulances constantly need jump-starting, and we lack sufficient equipment for complete ambulance readiness. Personally, I’ve been working 12-hour shifts without a lunch break for the past six months – I’m beyond exhausted.”

Ruth, a registrar, shares her frustrations: “We are constantly hindered from doing our jobs effectively, and this frustration keeps growing. As a surgical junior, I often can’t perform emergency surgeries because there are no recovery spaces available. On top of that, basic necessities are lacking. Printers are scarce, so we have to visit different wards to print discharge summaries. Our unit boasts exceptionally talented staff – from housekeepers to nurses to consultants – but it’s disheartening when we can’t fulfill our responsibilities properly.”

A male nurse highlights understaffing as a significant issue: “The main problem is a shortage of staff. Many people left during the pandemic, and the number of staff leaving within a year of qualifying continues to rise. We are a highly skilled workforce making life-saving decisions, yet verbal and physical abuse have become normalized aspects of our job. Moreover, we often work longer shifts without proper compensation and sacrifice our breaks, all while being paid less than what we would earn elsewhere.”

Arnoupe, a GP, explains the challenges in patient consultations: “Patients come in with multiple problems that can’t always be addressed in a single appointment. This means doctors either run late or have to limit patients to one issue. Neither option is satisfactory, and the frustration and anger among patients are understandable.”

Robert, a consultant, highlights problems with digitalization: “We recently underwent an IT transition to replace paper with digital files, which, in theory, is a positive move. However, the system itself is flawed. Senior clinicians now find themselves burdened with administrative tasks, eating away at precious time that should be dedicated to patients.”

Terry, an emergency medical technician, voices concerns about stretched resources: “Having worked for the London Ambulance Service for over five years, I find it difficult to believe that the service can be salvaged under the current government. I’ve personally attended cases where we arrived late, only to find the patient deceased. This level of unacceptable outcome shakes me to the core. I love helping people and providing aid to those in need, but the situation has changed, and the NHS requires significant assistance and a well-thought-out plan for the future.”

A male consultant in intensive care expresses overwhelming emotions: “I work in a London teaching hospital’s intensive care unit. The workload is unmanageable, worsened by the incompetence of local and national NHS management, as well as the complete failure of the current government. I still love my job, but I feel utterly overwhelmed and frustrated given the current circumstances.”

A female staff nurse highlights the lack of patient movement within the hospital: “As an A&E nurse, I witness the challenges caused by the lack of flow in our hospital. We find ourselves constantly nursing patients in corridors, compromising their privacy, dignity, and our working environment.”

“What are the problems currently facing the NHS?”

Andrew, a retired consultant radiologist, points out the long-standing issue of doctor shortages: “The UK has never trained enough doctors. The NHS heavily relied on importing staff, primarily from South Asia in the past and the EU in recent years. Brexit abruptly interrupted the latter supply, while the expansion of medical school numbers during the Covid crisis has now been reversed. It’s hard to comprehend the flawed thinking behind this decision.”

David, a former hospital consultant, criticizes the NHS’s predicament: “The NHS seems to perpetually oscillate between determined denial and forlorn failure. Incompetent management, dishonest regulators, and pompous politicians contribute to an unfavorable environment that prevents the usually brilliant staff from delivering their best. Yet, they always receive the blame.”

Yousef, a breast surgeon, shares concerns about increasing GP referrals: “Over the past three years, GP referrals almost doubled, while the size of our team remains the same.”

“Does the NHS have a future?”

Lisa, a healthcare assistant, asserts that despite its flaws, the NHS is not irreparable: “The NHS is not broken, but external factors often make it appear so. It does require a collective effort to overcome its challenges. While overwork and low morale can take a toll, we pick ourselves up, dust off our uniforms, and continue providing fundamental care to patients.”

In conclusion, the opinions and experiences shared by NHS workers shed light on the current state of the service. While the challenges faced vary, it is evident that the dedication, compassion, and expertise of NHS staff remain unwavering. It is up to policymakers and leaders to address these issues and ensure a sustainable and thriving future for the NHS. Join the conversation by sharing your own perspectives in the comment section.

