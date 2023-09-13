Expanding Medal Prospects: Athletics Fosters New Heroes Beyond Obiena

EJ Obiena, Robyn Brown, and Janry Ubas: Philippine Track and Field Medal Hopes in Asian Games

It’s almost time for the 19th Asian Games (Asiad), and Team Philippines has some strong medal contenders in the track and field squad. EJ Obiena, known for his impressive pole vaulting skills, is poised to bring home a medal. Alongside Obiena, hurdler Robyn Brown and long jumper Janry Ubas also have the potential to reach the podium. With Brown’s recent triumph in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships and Ubas’ prowess as the reigning Southeast Asian (SEA) Games long jump champion, they could be strong contenders for medals.

National coach Dario de Rosas believes that Ubas has the potential to win a bronze if he can replicate his performance from the SEA Games. Ubas holds the national record in long jump with an impressive 8.08 meters. De Rosas emphasizes that Ubas only needs one outstanding jump to secure a medal.

Similarly, Brown’s surprising victory in the Asian Championships demonstrates her capability to excel in the demanding sport of hurdles. She defeated high-profile Japanese hurdlers, Eri Utsunomiya and Ami Yamamoto, with a time of 57.50 seconds. Brown acknowledges the challenge of repeating her success but is determined to be in great shape for the race.

If any of these athletes—Obiena, Ubas, or Brown—can secure a medal in the upcoming continental meet in Hangzhou, China, it will mark the end of the Philippines’ long-standing podium drought in the Asian Games. Since Elma Muros’ bronze medal in the women’s long jump event in 1994, no Filipino track and field athlete has won a medal at the Asian Games.

According to national coach Isidro del Prado, there is confidence in Obiena’s ability to win in the pole vault event, as he is considered the best in Asia at the moment. Obiena has set his sights on redemption after coming away empty-handed in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. Since then, he has made significant progress in his career, winning the Asian Championships twice and securing a bronze and a silver in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene last year and Budapest this year, respectively.

With a total of 13 athletes, along with 11 coaches and officials, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, led by President Terry Capistrano, is ready for the Hangzhou Games from September 23 to October 8. Other notable athletes competing include six-time SEA Games champion Eric Cray, John Tolentino, Kristina Knott, William Morrison, Ronnie Malipay, and the 4×400-meter relay team.

Overall, the team remains optimistic about their chances of grabbing a medal in the Asian Games. National coach Dario de Rosas, a former pole vault specialist himself, expresses his belief in the athletes and emphasizes their readiness for the competition.

