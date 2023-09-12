Exciting Updates: Orange County Fair May Omit Rodeo Events in 2024

Next year’s Orange County Fair may no longer feature a rodeo, according to fair officials. However, they are considering the addition of a different type of animal attraction in the future.

Communications Director Terry Moore explained that the decision was driven by business reasons related to the provider of this year’s rodeo, Flying U Rodeo. It had nothing to do with the unfortunate incident in which a bull suffered a fatal injury during the event.

The incident occurred on August 3 when a bucking bull broke his hind leg immediately after leaving the chute. It took several minutes for wranglers to transport the severely injured animal for medical attention, while numerous shocked fans looked on.

Subsequently, the bull was euthanized, and some animal rights activists used the incident to advocate against future rodeos at the fairgrounds.

The issue was raised during the City Council meeting on September 5; however, council members clarified that they do not have jurisdiction over the fair’s lineup. The fair takes place on state property at the Orange County Fair & Events Center.

Mayor John Stephens stated, “We have limited influence, but we have many friends at the fairgrounds. I intend to have honest discussions about whether continuing rodeos is the best use of that asset.”

In fact, according to Moore, Stephens had an informal conversation with OC Fair & Events Center CEO Michele Richards the following day.

“It is highly unlikely that we will have a rodeo at the fair next year due to business reasons,” Moore explained. He added that they may introduce another animal attraction in the future.

“Animals will always be an integral part of the fair because they are connected to our agricultural heritage. That’s the essence of fairs,” Moore emphasized.

In recent years, a few cities in California, including Irvine and Pasadena, have banned rodeos due to concerns about animal cruelty. Although a proposed ordinance to effectively ban rodeos in Los Angeles has passed a City Council committee in late 2022, it still awaits final council approval.