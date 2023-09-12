Exciting Update: USC and Professor Inch Closer to Resolving Sex-Harassment/Assault Lawsuit

by

A former USC business major has tentatively settled a lawsuit against the university and a professor, accusing him of three years of sexual harassment and assault. Attorneys informed the judge on Monday that a “conditional” resolution had been reached, with a request for dismissal to be filed by November 29. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The plaintiff, who filed the suit in April 2021, was in her early 20s when the alleged abuse occurred. The lawsuit accused the professor of repeated sexual assaults and ongoing harassment and named three other victims.

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment