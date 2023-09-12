Exciting News: Innovo Owner Debuts New Casual Spot in Vibrant Colonie Area

John LaPosta, chef-owner of Innovo Kitchen, is bringing his culinary expertise to Village Square Plaza in Colonie. LaPosta plans to open a “modern dive bar with great casual food” called Korner Bar & Grille. The new venture is a result of the success of Innovo’s food truck, which now serves about 100 events per year. In order to accommodate the growing demand, LaPosta is building a commercial kitchen for the food truck in the back of Village Square Plaza. This shared space will also be used by Korner Bar & Grille, eliminating the need for a separate kitchen.

Korner Bar & Grille will have a laid-back atmosphere, featuring pool tables, shuffleboard tables, dart boards, and a 50-foot-long bar. The menu will offer a variety of options, including sharable snacks, burgers and sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and square Detroit-styled pizza. LaPosta emphasizes that while the menu has a retro feel, the quality of the food will be exceptional.

In other news, Jen and Justin Miller are transforming a street-level space on Lark Street in Albany into a restaurant and cafe called The Eleven. The couple, who also own Lark Hall, an upstairs concert venue, plan to open The Eleven in the fall. The name is inspired by a Grateful Dead song and reflects the unique time signature of 11/8. The restaurant will offer 11 shareable small plates, 11 draft beers, 11 wines by the glass, and 11 whiskeys, with a weekly rotation of a 12th item in each category. The cafe will open in the mornings, while the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday and offer a late-night menu for concertgoers.

Reference