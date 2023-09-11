Exciting Chance to Witness a Comet This Week – Get Ready for an Exhilarating Experience!

Brace yourselves for a celestial spectacle! Comet Nishimura, which last visited Earth in 1590, is making its return trip, and it will be closest to our planet on Tuesday, according to a report by EarthSky. To catch a glimpse of this rare phenomenon, eager skywatchers will need to wake up before sunrise and arm themselves with a trusty pair of binoculars, as the comet will be relatively faint in the sky. The Associated Press has provided some specific instructions to aid in the sighting: “Early risers should look toward the northeastern horizon about 1 1/2 hours before dawn—to be specific, less than 10 or so degrees above the horizon near the constellation Leo.” Seek out higher elevations for better viewing opportunities.

Keen skywatchers have already been tracking Comet Nishimura for the past week, as reported by Sky and Telescope. An intriguing photo has also been circulating. However, this week, the comet should be visible to backyard astronomers, as stated by the Washington Post. Sunday might offer a better opportunity to spot Nishimura, as it will be at its closest proximity to the sun. According to CNN, the comet will appear nearly colorless or slightly pink when viewed through binoculars. It’s worth noting that the discovery of this comet was made in August by Japanese space photographer Hideo Nishimura. Need more motivation to rise early? Comet Nishimura won’t grace our skies again for another 430 years, or possibly never if it burns up on its journey towards the sun. (Read more comet stories.)

