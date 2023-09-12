Examining Israel’s Supreme Court’s Power Restriction: What You Need to Know

Israel’s Supreme Court prepares to decide whether a controversial law that restricts the court’s power should be abolished. This hearing sets the stage for a constitutional showdown between the judicial and executive branches of the country’s government.

In July, Parliament passed a bill that prohibits judges from overturning ministerial decisions using the legal standard of “reasonableness.” The Supreme Court will now deliberate on this bill, with the decision likely to take several months.

The outcome of this hearing is of great significance to Israelis across the political spectrum, as it will shape the future and character of the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, known for its nationalism and religious conservatism, views the court as an obstacle to its vision of a more conservative and nationalist society. Historically, the court has been a check on religious influence, Israeli activity in the West Bank, and decisions favoring Jews over Arabs.