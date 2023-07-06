Everything you need to know about testing and improving air quality in your home: A guide by the Orange County Register

With climate change and pollution having a significant impact on global weather patterns and atmospheric conditions, and the ongoing pandemic shedding light on the vulnerability of humans to invisible pathogens, there is a growing concern about the air we breathe and how it can affect our health. Unfortunately, a staggering 36% of Americans, equivalent to 119.6 million people, are residing in areas with unhealthy air, according to the American Lung Association’s State of the Air report for 2023. Although you may not have control over the external environment, one way to improve your breathing experience is by assessing and enhancing the air quality in your home. This article will guide you on how to test your home’s air quality and provide insight into seeking professional assistance.

How is air quality measured?

You may be acquainted with air quality warnings if you follow the local news or weather reports. The standard gauge for measuring air quality is known as the Air Quality Index (AQI). Ground and satellite instruments are employed on a large scale to measure particles in the air, which are then assigned a score ranging from 0 (safest) to 500 (most dangerous). The AQI primarily evaluates airborne particles, carbon monoxide, ground-level ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. The most common offenders are ozone and airborne particles, often present as smoke from wildfires or smog. Air quality is categorized by color codes depending on the concentration of particles. Reports on air quality are typically issued for metropolitan areas or regions. The higher the level of pollutants, the riskier it is for individuals to spend time outside. If the air quality falls into the hazardous range, it is advisable to stay indoors, especially for those with allergies or pre-existing respiratory conditions. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the air inside your home is safe to breathe.

Why is it important to test the air quality in my home?

Inhaling polluted air can lead to various severe health issues, including respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Evaluating the air quality and circulation within your home is often the only way to ascertain if there are harmful pollutants present that could compromise your health. While you may be able to identify mold and mildew in your home, there are potentially deadly hazards, such as radon and carbon monoxide, that are colorless and odorless. Without testing, you would likely be unaware of their presence. According to Travis Blackburn, director of control systems marketing at AprilAire, a manufacturer of HVAC products, testing the air quality in our homes is a fundamental step towards improving our sleep, overall well-being, and long-term health. Invisible allergens, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), imbalanced humidity levels, and inadequate fresh air circulation are among the aspects within our homes that can negatively affect our health and overall comfort.

What are the symptoms of poor air quality in a house?

Various symptoms can indicate poor air quality in your home, including visible mold or mildew growth, ceiling leaks or water damage, warped or buckled floors, excess dampness and humidity levels above 50%, and strange or unexplained odors. Sneezing, runny noses, headaches, static shock, itchy throat, and dry skin and eyes are all potential symptoms of poor indoor air quality, as highlighted by Blackburn. Moreover, poor air quality can worsen allergy and asthma symptoms.

How can you test air quality in your home?

There are several options for testing air quality in your home. Air quality monitors, such as the Airthings Wave Plus and the uHoo Smart Air Monitor, use sensors to detect specific pollutants and hazards like radon, VOCs, and formaldehyde. Another option is to invest in smart devices, such as air purifiers, thermostats, and indoor home security cameras, which have built-in air quality monitoring capabilities. These devices can identify and alert you to any air quality issues at an early stage. Additionally, there are different types of mold tests that can detect airborne molds in your home. These tests involve collecting air samples with the help of air pumps or petri dishes and sending them to a lab for analysis. Radon tests, available in various forms from battery-powered kits to app-enabled devices, can be used to monitor radon levels in your home. Carbon monoxide detectors are essential for tracking carbon monoxide levels and raising an alarm if they become dangerously high. These detectors are available in different models, including hardwired, battery-operated, and plug-in options, and some even have the ability to detect smoke or natural gas.

When should you hire a professional air quality service?

Although there are DIY options for air testing, they may be limited in their capacity, specifically when it comes to identifying mold, a significant threat to air quality. As Mike Powell, a professional mold assessor at Red Flag Home Inspections, explains, homeowners without the expertise of a mold assessor may not be accurate in testing air quality. DIY kits sold in stores simply confirm the presence of mold, which is already known by professionals to be ubiquitous. Mold is often concealed behind walls and under floors, making it difficult and costly to diagnose. It frequently originates in hard-to-detect areas like basements, thriving in damp and dark environments, and spreads through HVAC systems. Not all molds are harmful, making it challenging to determine the presence of molds that pose a genuine threat to air quality and health, causing symptoms like lethargy, headaches, or respiratory issues. Consulting a professional can provide a more precise evaluation, enabling the identification of specific types of mold in your home and assessing the level of danger it poses. Powell emphasizes the importance of comparing indoor and outdoor levels of mold spores to accurately assess the environment. The exterior/baseline sample plays a crucial role in this comparison. The cost of a professional, whole-home air quality test can vary depending on the size of your home, but on average, it amounts to $436. Additional testing for specific contaminants like allergens, asbestos, radon, carbon monoxide, harmful molds, and VOCs can be performed once the initial air quality test results are obtained. These detailed tests incur additional expenses, averaging around $500 for asbestos or radon testing, and $300 to $1,000 for mold testing.

