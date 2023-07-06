European regulatory authority approves ongoing use of glyphosate herbicide

July 6 (UPI) — The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has given its approval for the reauthorization of the widely used herbicide glyphosate in the European Union (EU). After conducting a comprehensive assessment, EFSA has determined that there are no critical areas of concern regarding the herbicide.

A report by EFSA did point out some data gaps, particularly regarding the impurities in glyphosate, consumer dietary risk assessment, and risks to aquatic plants. Additionally, the data revealed a high long-term risk to mammals in 12 out of the 23 proposed uses of glyphosate.

Guilhem de Seze, the head of EFSA’s Risk Assessment Production Department, emphasized that the risk assessment and peer review of glyphosate involved the collaborative efforts of numerous scientists and incorporated input gathered during public consultation. The process, which spanned over three years, evaluated thousands of studies and scientific articles.

Currently, glyphosate is approved for use in the EU until December 15 and is a key ingredient in many herbicide products. The EU will soon need to make a decision on whether to renew the use of glyphosate for an additional five years.

EFSA clarified that it only considers a concern “critical” if it affects all proposed uses of the substance, which would prevent reauthorization.