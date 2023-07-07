EU lays groundwork to withdraw from international agreement on energy investments

Get a daily email, the myFT Daily Digest , summarizing the latest news in the Energy sector every morning.

The European Union (EU) is actively considering withdrawing from the Energy Charter Treaty, an investment accord that has faced backlash for protecting the fossil fuel industry.

Various EU countries have already expressed their intention to leave the 30-year-old Energy Charter Treaty, and the European Commission is expected to propose the entire bloc’s withdrawal on Friday, according to informed sources.

The Energy Charter Treaty is currently in effect in over 50 countries and has led to fossil fuel company shareholders claiming billions in compensation from governments due to perceived negative impacts on their investments caused by the energy transition.

In recent cases, the Italian government was ordered to pay €190 million to UK oil and gas company Rockhopper in 2022 over an oilfield ban, while German company RWE sued the Dutch government for €1.4 billion in 2021 following new coal phase-out rules.

Although the EU is the largest signatory of the treaty, with member states being individual members as well, eight EU countries, including France, the Netherlands, and Spain, have already announced their withdrawal. The European Parliament has also voted against remaining in the treaty, citing conflicts with the bloc’s climate commitments.

It is worth noting that the Energy Charter Treaty also provides protection for investors in renewable energy. For instance, the Spanish government is currently challenging 21 claims from solar power investors who argue they suffered significant losses due to policy changes in 2012.

The treaty was initially established after the fall of the Soviet Union to safeguard Western energy sector investments in struggling Eastern Bloc economies. However, critics argue that the treaty no longer aligns with the global efforts to combat climate change, similar to how the post-World War II Bretton Woods accord led to the creation of the World Bank and IMF.

Efforts to update the treaty to align with decarbonization targets failed last year as several European countries indicated their intent to withdraw. However, states that leave the treaty will still be bound by its rules for 20 years due to the “sunset clause.”

While supporters of the treaty argue that some EU countries are downplaying its actual benefits, opponents emphasize the need to prioritize climate change action and protect sovereign decision-making without the fear of legal repercussions.

Data from the Energy Charter Treaty’s secretariat reveals that the majority of countries choosing to leave the treaty have the highest number of claimants seeking damages. A modernized treaty would no longer shield these investors, eliminating intra-EU claims. Therefore, countries willing to modernize worry about the treaty’s potential collapse.

Despite the growing trend of withdrawals, not all countries are eager to leave the Energy Charter Treaty. The Swiss energy ministry, for example, highlights that investors based in Switzerland value the treaty’s investment protection rights and believe that withdrawing would be counterproductive.