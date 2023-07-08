Ethical Concerns Arise over RFK Jr.’s Bitcoin Investment

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic contender for the presidency, delivered a speech at the largest bitcoin conference in Miami in May. He emphasized that he was not an investor and was not there to provide investment advice. However, it was later revealed in a financial disclosure form filed on June 30 that Kennedy’s family had recently invested in bitcoin. The disclosure showed that they held between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of bitcoin in a brokerage account. Kennedy’s campaign manager confirmed that the purchase was made after the Miami speech but before the filing deadline.

This revelation raises questions about a potential conflict of interest if Kennedy promotes bitcoin while his immediate family holds the cryptocurrency. Virginia Canter, the chief ethics counsel for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, believes there may be a conflict of interest. However, Kennedy’s campaign manager denied any conflict and stated that the investments were not Robert Kennedy Jr.’s but his wife’s, and he was not involved in her investment decisions.

Despite the controversy, Kennedy has continued to express support for bitcoin. In a late June tweet, he described bitcoin as a safeguard against totalitarianism and manipulation of the money supply, envisioning a more transparent and democratic future for government institutions. The financial disclosure form noted that the bitcoin holding generated less than $201 in income, but it did not specify when the investment was made, who made it, or whether it had been sold.

The disclosure form’s section on assets includes holdings belonging to spouses and dependent children and must reflect the preceding calendar year up to the filing date. Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines, is an actress known for her role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and they have six children together. Kennedy signed and submitted the disclosure form to the Office of Government Ethics at the end of June.

After CNBC sought a comment, the Kennedy campaign clarified that the bitcoin investments belonged to Kennedy’s wife and that he was not involved in her investment decisions. However, Virginia Canter argues that Kennedy is still connected to his wife’s financial interests as of the June 30 disclosure filing.

Kennedy’s appearance at the Miami conference and his pro-bitcoin stance have sparked concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Kennedy has been promoting bitcoin to potential voters while his family has a history of owning the cryptocurrency. The campaign initially denied Kennedy’s crypto holdings but later confirmed his wife’s investment. It is worth noting that President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a firm stance against cryptocurrencies, with the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission stating that there is no need for more digital currency.

Bitcoin’s price has been rising recently, reaching a 13-month high despite challenges faced by the crypto industry. Although Kennedy lags far behind Biden in the polls, his campaign has garnered attention from wealthy supporters. Kennedy’s pro-bitcoin position aligns him with prominent tech investors like Jack Dorsey, David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, and Omeed Malik.

Kennedy has faced criticism for spreading misinformation about vaccines on a large scale, and his nonprofit organization, Children’s Health Defense, is also involved in cryptocurrencies. Their tax records for 2021 indicate holdings of over $78,000 worth of crypto. The organization accepts bitcoin donations, but a spokeswoman previously stated that the cryptocurrencies listed in the records were not investments but rather donations.

Before his presidential campaign, Kennedy tweeted in April expressing his belief that bitcoin could help individuals escape the economic turmoil in the United States. In May, he further advocated for cryptocurrencies and emphasized their innovative potential. Despite the controversies surrounding Kennedy, his pro-bitcoin stance resonates with like-minded individuals in the tech and investment world.

In conclusion, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s disclosure of his family’s bitcoin investment raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest, his campaign maintains that he is not involved in his wife’s investment decisions. The pro-bitcoin stance aligns him with influential figures in the tech industry. However, Kennedy’s controversial views on vaccines and his nonprofit’s involvement in cryptocurrencies have also drawn scrutiny.

