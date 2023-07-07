Estancia Mall welcomes 6 exciting new restaurants from The Bistro Group

“More is better” is a philosophy embraced at Estancia Mall, where guests can indulge in a wide variety of cuisines without having to visit multiple locations. Opening this April, The Bistro Group is introducing six new restaurants with different culinary offerings to satisfy diverse palates. Denny’s and Randy’s Donuts have already opened their doors on April 1, while Italianni’s is set to open on April 3, and TGIFridays, Texas Roadhouse, and Modern Shang will follow after Holy Week. Additionally, Buffalo Wild Wings has been successfully operating in the mall since 2015.

Italianni’s offers a delightful dining experience that guests will remember for a long time. From the warm “Buon Giorno!” welcome to the complimentary bread basket and a range of delectable starters, mains, and desserts, Italianni’s menu caters to all tastes. Classics like Spinach Artichoke Formaggio, Spaghetti Meatballs, Quattro Staggioni, and Chicken Italianni’s are featured alongside new additions like Grilled Pear Salad, Braised Beef Osso Bucco Platter, Halibut Al Cartoccio, and Blueberry Mango Cheesecake. Visit Italianni’s at G/F East Wing and follow them @italiannisph.

Yee Haw! Texas Roadhouse has arrived at Estancia Mall, bringing its legendary dishes that have earned worldwide fame. Savor their hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, made-from-scratch sides, and their famous freshly-baked bread. Enjoy a lively and fun dining experience with an occasional line dance from the staff to keep the energy high. Find Texas Roadhouse at G/F East Wing and follow them @texasroadhouseph.

Denny’s offers comforting and hearty meals from breakfast to late-night. Whether you’re craving the All-American Slam, Mom’s Spaghetti, South Carolina Fried Chicken, or Denny’s Share Four All, their menu has something to satisfy every appetite. Sit back in one of their comfortable booths, order your favorite dishes, and enjoy a warm and welcoming ambiance. Visit Denny’s at G/F East Wing and follow them @dennysph.

TGIFridays brings the American dining experience to Estancia Mall, offering legendary food, genuine personalized service, and a highly-charged vibe. The menu features favorites like Fridays Signature Ribs, Fried Mozzarella, Nachos, Burgers, Pizzas, and more. Don’t miss out on the Happy Hour promo with a 30% discount happening daily from 2pm to 7pm. Find TGIFridays at The Royalton, Capitol Commons, and follow them @tgifridaysph.

Randy’s Donuts brings the iconic sweetness of LA’s famous donuts to Estancia Mall. Indulge in their fluffy, airy, and ginormous donuts, such as the Classic Glazed Raised, S’mores, Fruit Loops Raised, Apple Fritter, Butter Crumb, Jelly Raspberry, and Cake Sprinkles. Visit Randy’s Donuts at G/F East Wing and follow them @randysph.

When you’re in the mood for delicious, comforting, and familiar dishes, head to Modern Shang at G/F East Wing. Their menu includes Braised Pork Knuckle, Braised Pork Belly, Xiao Long Bao, Steamed Hakaw Shrimp Dumpling, Roasted Crispy Pork, Wok-Fried Beef with Broccoli, Orange Chicken, Deep Fried Squid, and Birthday Noodles. Follow @modernshanghai for updates.

Plan your visit to Estancia Mall and discover these enticing new dining options. Enjoy the variety and flavors offered by The Bistro Group’s restaurants, all conveniently located in one place.

Reference