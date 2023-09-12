Emmy Awards 2022: Amazing Wins for `Succession,’ `Ted Lasso’ and `White Lotus’ on September 12, 2022

One Year Ago Today: Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus Dominate 74th Emmy Awards

On September 12, 2022, the 74th Emmy Awards held a glitzy evening of triumphs and repeated winners. Succession continued its winning streak, taking home the award for outstanding drama series for the second consecutive year. The HBO series, which revolves around a wealthy family that owns a global media company, also won trophies for supporting actor in a drama series (Matthew Macfadyen) and outstanding writing for a drama series (Jesse Armstrong).

Ted Lasso, the beloved Apple TV+ comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis as an American soccer coach in England, also maintained its winning ways. It was named the best comedy series for the second year in a row, with Sudeikis winning the lead actor in a comedy series award. Brett Goldstein won the supporting actor in a comedy series award, and MJ Delaney received the trophy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

HBO’s The White Lotus, a satirical comedy-drama set in a tropical resort in Hawaii, scored big with five Emmy wins, including best limited series. Jennifer Coolidge won outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Murray Bartlett won supporting actor, and Mike White won for both directing and writing.

In historic wins, Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to win a lead actor Emmy in a drama series for his outstanding performance in Netflix’s Squid Game. Zendaya made history as well, becoming the youngest two-time acting winner in Emmy history and the first Black woman to win a drama lead actress trophy twice for her role in Euphoria.

Other notable winners included Jean Smart for lead actress in a comedy series (Hacks), Michael Keaton for lead actor in a limited series or movie (Dopesick), Amanda Seyfried for lead actress in a limited series or movie (The Dropout), Julia Garner for supporting actress in a drama series (Ozark), and Sheryl Lee Ralph for supporting actress in a comedy series (Abbott Elementary).

The evening also featured wins for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (variety talk series), Saturday Night Live (variety sketch series), and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (competition program). Lizzo delivered an emotional acceptance speech, highlighting the importance of telling diverse stories.

The awards ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by Kenan Thompson. The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media received the Governors Award for its efforts to promote gender balance and inclusion in the entertainment industry. Founded by Geena Davis in 2004, the institute works to reduce negative stereotyping in family entertainment media and advocate for gender equality.

In addition to the 25 awards presented during the main ceremony, Emmys were awarded in 93 other categories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held earlier in September. An edited version of those ceremonies will be available for streaming on Hulu until September 27.

