Emilie Gerrity: A Prominent New York City Ballet Dancer’s Inspiring Journey through Upstate New York

It’s almost impossible to achieve the prestigious position of principal dancer with the New York City Ballet. However, Emilie Gerrity defied the odds and accomplished this feat in February 2023 when she was promoted from soloist dancer. What makes her journey even more remarkable is that it all began in the Hudson Valley.

Gerrity, aged 32, is currently in rehearsals for the upcoming fall season, which opens on September 19th. Her training began at the age of 5 at Betty Jean’s Dance Studio in Wappingers Falls. She later transferred to the New Paltz School of Ballet at the age of 11. In 2006, at the age of 15, she made the life-changing move to the School of American Ballet, the official school of the New York City Ballet.

Growing up in LaGrangeville, Gerrity initially wanted to learn tap dance. However, Betty Jean’s only offered a mixed ballet and tap class, so she enrolled. Little did she know that she would fall in love with ballet during those lessons. Gerrity spent many years on Betty Jean’s competition team, where she was exposed to various dance forms, contributing to her development as a well-rounded dancer. It was her ballet teacher who suggested she continue her journey at the New Paltz School of Ballet.

Gerrity’s mother would drive her to New Paltz every day for four years. There, she had the opportunity to learn the Balanchine style from instructors who had studied directly with George Balanchine himself, the renowned choreographer and co-founder of the New York City Ballet.

Lisa Chalmers-Naumann and her husband Peter Naumann, former dancers at the New York City Ballet, are two individuals who had the privilege of working with Balanchine. With their extensive knowledge, they passed on Balanchine’s techniques to Gerrity during her time in New Paltz. This training proved invaluable when she later attended the School of American Ballet.

Chalmers-Naumann still maintains a connection with Gerrity and fondly remembers her as a highly talented and dedicated student who never missed an opportunity to attend classes. She describes Gerrity as a perfect package – possessing the physical attributes that make ballet lines beautiful, such as long limbs, pretty feet, a small head, and a long neck.

While studying with the Naumanns in New Paltz, Gerrity also attended summer classes at the School of American Ballet, gradually building towards her full-time enrollment. Alongside her dance training, she pursued academic studies at the Professional Performing Arts High School. After a few years, she was offered an apprenticeship, and in February 2017, Gerrity was promoted to the rank of soloist dancer. Six years later, she achieved the ultimate goal of becoming a principal dancer.

A career in dancing leaves little time for leisure. However, whenever Gerrity finds a moment, she loves returning to the Hudson Valley. Her parents now reside in Rhinebeck, and she occasionally teaches classes in New Paltz. She and her husband take pleasure in hiking with their dog at Mohonk, as they identify as avid nature enthusiasts.

Gerrity is amazed at how much the Hudson Valley has evolved and transformed over the years. She acknowledges the flourishing arts and culture scene, mentioning places like Inness and Westwind Orchard in Accord.

While many graduates from the New Paltz School of Ballet have gone on to pursue professional careers, none have achieved the prestigious title of principal dancer in the world’s top ballet company. Chalmers-Naumann emphasizes that Gerrity is truly exceptional, describing her accomplishment as a once-in-a-lifetime achievement that only a select few reach. Gerrity had made a promise to herself at a young age that she would become a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, and she never gave up on that dream.

Gerrity is thrilled to embark on the 2023-24 season in her new role. The company will be performing some of Balanchine’s lesser-known ballets that haven’t been staged in many years. The first ballet of the season, “Jewels,” is a three-act Balanchine masterpiece inspired by jewelry designer Claude Arpels. Gerrity will be showcasing one of the emerald variations.

Onstage, Gerrity is determined to inspire young dancers by demonstrating that it’s possible to rise from a small-town background and become a principal dancer in a renowned ballet company. She emphasizes that with the right mindset, self-belief, and hard work, anything is achievable. It all comes down to putting in the effort. However, Gerrity acknowledges that she didn’t get where she is alone. She expresses immense gratitude for the support she receives from her friends, colleagues, and family.

A significant portion of this support system is rooted in the Hudson Valley. Gerrity and her husband often contemplate where they will eventually settle down. While the possibilities are endless, Gerrity envisions a full circle moment of returning to the Hudson Valley after her retirement, which she hopes is many years away.