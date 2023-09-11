Emilie Gerrity: A Prominent New York City Ballet Dancer’s Inspiring Journey through Upstate New York

It’s almost impossible to achieve the prestigious position of principal dancer with the New York City Ballet. However, Emilie Gerrity defied the odds and accomplished this feat in February 2023 when she was promoted from soloist dancer. What makes her journey even more remarkable is that it all began in the Hudson Valley.
Gerrity, aged 32, is currently in rehearsals for the upcoming fall season, which opens on September 19th. Her training began at the age of 5 at Betty Jean’s Dance Studio in Wappingers Falls. She later transferred to the New Paltz School of Ballet at the age of 11. In 2006, at the age of 15, she made the life-changing move to the School of American Ballet, the official school of the New York City Ballet.
