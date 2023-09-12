Embracing Age Diversity: A Reminder from Kylie Minogue that Ageism is Far from Cool

The Ageless Kylie Minogue Talks About Ageism and Success

At 55 years old, Australian pop sensation Kylie Minogue has had an impressive 35-year career. Unlike others in the industry, she hasn’t had to face as much prejudice about her age. As Madonna recently spoke out about being caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny, Minogue shared her thoughts on the matter.

In an interview with Radio Times, Minogue expressed her pleasure in seeing people abandon labels. She mentioned her viral success on TikTok with her single “Padam Padam,” which surprised people and made it onto “youth-orientated” radio. However, she believes that the younger generation is more accepting and doesn’t see age as a determining factor for enjoyment.

Minogue remarked, “What’s really interesting is that it’s the younger people saying, ‘We love the song.’ The current thinking, which is amazing and a breath of fresh air, is that labels are dropping. You can like what you like, be what you want to be. That’s helpful for me right now.”

Having started her career at a young age, Minogue faced criticism regarding her credibility. But throughout her career, she has always found something to navigate, whether it be her age or other challenges. On her album “Golden,” she discussed this and emphasized that at different points in her career, she can only be who she is at that specific time.

Despite any obstacles she’s faced, Minogue remains optimistic and determined. She expressed her surprise at the success of “Padam Padam” in the US and her excitement for her upcoming Las Vegas residency. She’s been spending more time in the States and witnessing the continuous popularity of her song. She’s embracing the journey and believes in giving it a go.

Minogue will be performing at the BBC’s Radio 2 in the Park this weekend, and her new album “Tension” will be released on September 22.

Source: Radio Times

