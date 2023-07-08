Elton John’s Tour Wraps Up with Grand Finale Performance in Sweden

Renowned singer-songwriter Sir Elton John recently concluded his farewell tour with a memorable performance at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018 and spanned several years due to the pandemic and Elton’s own battle with Covid-19, marked the end of his touring career.

Over his illustrious career of more than 50 years, Sir Elton has collaborated with various artists and musicians, including Billy Joel, Eminem, Dolly Parton, and Taron Egerton, who portrayed him in the biopic Rocketman. His headline performance at Glastonbury showcased a setlist filled with his iconic hits like “Rocketman,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

During his act, Sir Elton also gave a platform to rising musicians such as Rina Sawayama, Stephen Sanchez, and Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, while paying tribute to the late George Michael. His performances have attracted the attention of influential figures like French president Emmanuel Macron and US president Joe Biden, who invited him to perform at the White House.

Celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney, Kirsten Dunst, Heidi Klum, and Angela Bassett have also attended his shows to witness his musical prowess. The final North American tour show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was livestreamed on Disney+ and featured pre-recorded messages from famous fans, alongside guest appearances from Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile.

Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been a resounding commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history. Billboards reported that it surpassed $900 million in ticket sales, attracting over six million fans worldwide.

Although Sir Elton faced challenges along the way, such as battling walking pneumonia in early 2020 and an ear infection in 2018, he remained dedicated to his farewell tour. Reflecting on his decision to retire from touring, he expressed that his priorities had shifted, particularly with the influence of his two sons, Elijah and Zachary. Determined not to follow in the footsteps of performers who frequently announce farewell tours, he firmly stated, “This is the end.”

Despite the conclusion of his touring career, Sir Elton will continue to create music. He recently released collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears, and Ed Sheeran as part of his The Lockdown Sessions project, which garnered considerable acclaim. Throughout his career, Sir Elton’s contributions to musical productions like Billy Elliot the Musical, Gnomeo & Juliet, The Lion King, and Rocketman have solidified his status as a five-time Grammy-winning artist.

