Electrocuted Contractors Identified as Cause of Heavy AFRD Presence near Atlantic Station, Not Explosion – WSB-TV Channel 2 Coverage

Atlanta is abuzz after police responded to a possible explosion at 271 17th Street in midtown Atlanta around 3:08 p.m.

There was confusion initially, with reports of an explosion. However, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department clarified that it was an electrical incident during a routine system upgrade.

For the latest news and updates on this developing story, visit WSBTV.com and tune in to WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Emergency responders were present at 217 17th Street following reports of a person down from electrocution. The incident occurred when maintenance was being performed on the building’s 15th floor, resulting in two patients suffering from severe electrical shock and a small fire that activated the sprinkler system.

A variety of offices, including several law offices and Senator Jon Ossoff’s Atlanta office, are tenants at this location, but authorities have not linked any of them to the incident.

The building’s manager, Cushman and Wakefield, provided a statement confirming that two contractors conducting planned construction activities were injured while doing construction on a floor within the 271 17th Street building. Both contractors were transported to the hospital in critical condition for treatment.

The cause of the electrical fire is currently under investigation to establish the details surrounding the incident.



Read More