El Paso Shooter Handed Down 90 Life Sentences

In a monumental hate crime case, a Texas judge sentenced 24-year-old Patrick Crusius, the white gunman responsible for the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, to 90 consecutive life sentences. However, Crusius still faces the possibility of the death penalty. Earlier this year, Crusius pleaded guilty to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges, marking one of the largest hate crime cases in US government history. Despite the severity of the charges, Crusius displayed no visible reaction when the verdict was read. According to police, Crusius drove hundreds of miles to intentionally target Hispanic shoppers using an AK-style rifle. Just before the attack, he posted a racist manifesto online, warning of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.

Crusius pleaded guilty in February after federal prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty. However, Texas prosecutors are still aiming to put him on death row during his upcoming state trial. The trial date has not yet been determined. Crusius’ attorney, Joe Spencer, argued that his client had a “broken brain” and had disconnected from reality. Spencer explained to the court that Crusius’ thinking was delusional and at odds with reality. US District Judge David Guaderrama delivered the sentencing in El Paso following two days of emotional impact statements from the victims’ families, including citizens of Mexico.

Family members, one by one, seized the opportunity to confront Crusius directly, recounting how their lives have been devastated by grief and pain. Some even forgave him, while others displayed photos of their deceased loved ones, urging Crusius to confront the consequences of his actions. Among the victims was Arturo Benavides, the husband of Bertha Benavides for 34 years. In a powerful statement, she expressed the profound loss she and others have experienced, emphasizing the lasting impact on the spouses and children left behind. The shooting resulted in the deaths of multiple individuals, injuries to more than two dozen people, and severe trauma for many who had to hide or flee.

