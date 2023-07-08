Editorial: A Credible Pathway Needed for Ukraine and the EU

One of Vladimir Putin’s missteps in planning the invasion of Ukraine was his underestimation of European unity. The Russian president’s territorial aggression affected the strategic landscape of the continent, but not in the way he had intended. Soon after the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urgently applied for EU membership, which was formally accepted within a few months.

During a summit in Kyiv last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that it would be impossible to envision a future for the EU without Ukraine, a sentiment that was unlikely to be expressed before the war. While military hardware is crucial to Zelenskiy’s war efforts, the flow of weapons from European nations is indicative of both military aid and institutional integration. This reflects a psychological shift in the West—a departure from complacency and a belated acknowledgement that Putin is an unappeasable tyrant.

For many Ukrainians, participation in the European project has long represented the aspiration for national self-determination since the 2013 Maidan uprising. This was sparked by the refusal of then-Pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych to sign a trade agreement with Brussels. In Ukraine, the EU flag holds greater significance as a symbol of democratic ideals than it does in most member states.

However, there remains a substantial gap between the ideal of solidarity and the reality of EU accession. The European Union exists due to the political will expressed through a complex framework of treaties and institutions. Previous candidates from Eastern Europe had to undergo arduous processes of political and economic reform to meet the entry criteria, in their efforts to shed the remnants of communist authoritarian rule. None of them faced this process in the midst of a war, and all of them were smaller than Ukraine.

The EU’s existing structures would need to be reformed to accommodate a populous and financially weakened new member. This would involve revising everything from seat allocation in the European Parliament to agricultural subsidies. Furthermore, Ukrainian accession could exacerbate regional disparities, requiring careful management in a post-war environment. The 21st-century eastern joiners would gain greater influence in the European Council, potentially causing concern among some founding members who believe that the process has already gone far enough. The extent of continental solidarity would be tested if net recipients from the shared budget were transformed into net contributors.

When discussing Ukraine’s EU membership, Ms. von der Leyen and other European leaders are cautious, expressing certainty about the destination but remaining vague about the timetable. The process will not be swift. While Brussels recognizes that Kyiv’s candidacy is unique, there is limited flexibility in the rules, and reluctance to bend them (as Eurosceptic British politicians learned during the Brexit negotiations).

However, Ukraine should not be satisfied with abstract promises. Kyiv should be offered treaties and a security partnership that outline a feasible path to full membership. Although the EU is often slow and inflexible, it has shown remarkable innovation during times of crisis. Russia’s aggression has acted as a galvanizing force, renewing political momentum for continental solidarity. This energy must now be channeled towards ensuring Ukraine’s future in the community of European democracies.