EasyJet Entices Passengers to Voluntarily Deplane with $544 Compensation Due to Excessive Weight

An EasyJet flight from Lanzarote to Liverpool was deemed too heavy for takeoff.

EasyJet requested volunteers to leave the plane due to its excessive weight, offering up to $544 to each passenger who agreed to disembark and take a later flight.

A TikTok video shared by passenger Ryan Williams captures the pilot of flight EZY3364 from Lanzarote to Liverpool explaining the situation to the passengers on board.

In the video, the pilot mentions that the aircraft is heavy due to the number of passengers, combined with a short runway and unfavorable winds in Lanzarote, making it unsafe to take off.

The pilot assures passengers that the crew is experienced in handling such incidents but emphasizes that their priority is safety, so they cannot proceed with the takeoff at that time.

To resolve the issue of the overweight aircraft, the pilot requests up to 20 volunteers to disembark and not continue their journey that night, offering them up to 500 euros ($544) each as compensation.

“This is a standard operational decision made for safety reasons, as weight restrictions apply to all airlines,” stated a spokesperson from EasyJet.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, indicates that the flight was delayed by one hour and 39 minutes.

Rarer than overbooking, but still a possibility, passengers may be bumped off a flight due to the airplane being overweight, as mentioned in Condé Nast Traveller.

Factors such as weather, elevation, runway length, and slope can restrict the weight that a plane can safely carry during takeoff.