Early Rollout of Covid Vaccine in UK Amidst New Variant Surveillance

LONDON — England kicked off its winter Covid-19 and flu vaccination campaign ahead of schedule on Monday. The move comes as the country keeps a close eye on a new variant and aims to prevent another “twindemic” that could strain the health-care system.

The National Health Service (NHS) of England accelerated the program based on the latest expert advice. Flu vaccines are available to everyone, while Covid vaccines will be provided to eligible groups such as care home residents, individuals over the age of 65, front-line health and social care workers, and those at a clinical risk.

The NHS stated that the previous winter witnessed high hospital occupancy and “record pressure on staff” due to the combination of Covid and flu.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society criticized the sudden change in schedule, expressing concerns about potential confusion among pharmacists and the public. Winter vaccination campaigns are also commencing this month in Scotland and Northern Ireland, with Wales already underway.

The U.K. began investigating a new Covid variant, BA.2.86, in August. The variant features multiple genetic differences from its predecessors and was associated with a “high attack rate” in a care home outbreak.

As of September 4, England identified 34 confirmed cases of the BA.2.86 variant, with 28 cases linked to the care home. Five cases required hospitalization, and there were no reported deaths.

A research published on September 9 indicated that the BA.2.86 variant has not demonstrated a “growth advantage” compared to other circulating variants. The U.K. Health Security Agency also stated that there is insufficient evidence to link the variant to increased transmission or greater severity of Covid-19 in the U.K.

The BA.2.86 variant has informally been referred to online as “Pirola.”