Early Rollout of Covid Vaccine in UK Amidst New Variant Surveillance

Covid-19 vaccination centre at a Chemist shop on 28th April 2023 in London, United Kingdom.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images
LONDON — England kicked off its winter Covid-19 and flu vaccination campaign ahead of schedule on Monday. The move comes as the country keeps a close eye on a new variant and aims to prevent another “twindemic” that could strain the health-care system.
The National Health Service (NHS) of England accelerated the program based on the latest expert advice. Flu vaccines are available to everyone, while Covid vaccines will be provided to eligible groups such as care home residents, individuals over the age of 65, front-line health and social care workers, and those at a clinical risk.
The NHS stated that the previous winter witnessed high hospital occupancy and “record pressure on staff” due to the combination of Covid and flu.
The Royal Pharmaceutical Society criticized the sudden change in schedule, expressing concerns about potential confusion among pharmacists and the public. Winter vaccination campaigns are also commencing this month in Scotland and Northern Ireland, with Wales already underway.
The U.K. began investigating a new Covid variant, BA.2.86, in August. The variant features multiple genetic differences from its predecessors and was associated with a “high attack rate” in a care home outbreak.
As of September 4, England identified 34 confirmed cases of the BA.2.86 variant, with 28 cases linked to the care home. Five cases required hospitalization, and there were no reported deaths.
A research published on September 9 indicated that the BA.2.86 variant has not demonstrated a “growth advantage” compared to other circulating variants. The U.K. Health Security Agency also stated that there is insufficient evidence to link the variant to increased transmission or greater severity of Covid-19 in the U.K.
The BA.2.86 variant has informally been referred to online as “Pirola.”
“With concerns arising over new Covid variants, it’s vital we adapt the program and prioritize those most at risk,” said Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and screening. He urged all eligible individuals to come forward as soon as possible to receive protection during the colder months.
The U.K. currently administers four different Covid vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Sanofi/GSK, and Novavax.
Health care organizations worldwide are continuing to monitor new Covid-19 variants and assess the efficacy of reformulated vaccines against them. The World Health Organization highlighted a strain called EG.5, nicknamed “Eris,” which exhibits growth advantage and immune escape properties, but no confirmed increase in severity.
Health experts believe that the reformulated Covid vaccines being rolled out in the U.S. this fall will provide protection against Eris, which has become the dominant strain in the country.
Both Eris and Pirola are subvariants of Omicron, the variant that caused a surge in global cases in late 2021.
Unlike the U.S., where Covid vaccine distribution has been shifted to the private sector, the U.K. only offers vaccines through the state-owned NHS.
Several other European nations are also launching their winter vaccination campaigns this month.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported an increase in Covid-19 transmission signals across the European Union in recent weeks. BA.2.86 has been sporadically detected in the EU, with a potential for increased reinfections due to significant genetic differences from currently-circulating variants. However, there is no evidence suggesting a more severe disease or reduced vaccine effectiveness against severe illness.
