Driver who crashed Land Rover into British school released on bail by Met Police

The London Metro Police have announced that an 8-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman are still hospitalized after a Land Rover crashed into The Study Prep school in Wimbledon on Thursday. The incident has left the community devastated.

July 7 (UPI) — The woman responsible for this tragic accident, in which one girl lost her life and others were injured, has been granted bail. The 46-year-old driver, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, will undergo further questioning later this month.

“We understand that people are seeking answers about this incident. Our dedicated team of detectives is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash,” stated Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland of the Metro London Police. “Our thoughts are with the affected families during this difficult time, and we will provide them with all the support they need as our investigation progresses.”

The driver, who was also injured in the crash, was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

Tragically, an 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while another 8-year-old girl remains in life-threatening condition. Additionally, a 40-year-old woman is in critical condition, and several other individuals, including a 7-month-old girl, were hospitalized but are in stable condition.

The community has expressed their condolences by leaving notes and flowers outside The Study Prep School. One note read, “On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the tragic events at Wimbledon Study Preparatory School. Our thoughts are with all of you during this deeply distressing time.”

The school’s website has been temporarily replaced with a statement addressing the incident. “We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others. Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time,” the statement reads.

The police have emphasized that it is still early in the investigation and have urged the public to refrain from speculating about the circumstances. They are currently examining the Land Rover, which was taken from the scene.

A total of 35 police vehicles were deployed to the school, marking the largest local policing deployment in southwest London since 2017. The officers and emergency service workers faced a challenging and traumatic scene.

The impact of this tragedy is being felt throughout the community, and the police are working with partners to ensure that appropriate support is provided.

The incident occurred during an end-of-year celebration party in the school garden where students were gathered.

