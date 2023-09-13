Drew Barrymore Show Triumphantly Returns amidst Hollywood Strike: A Must-Watch TV Series!

Striking writers expressed their anger towards actress Drew Barrymore this week as she resumed her daytime talk show. Although not directly involved in the Hollywood strike, the show relies on writers who are. Barrymore, who previously declined to host an MTV award show to support the strike, announced that “The Drew Barrymore Show” will be returning, leading to protests and picketing from the Writers Guild of America. This move by Barrymore raises questions about the support for the writers strike in the entertainment industry.

In a statement, Barrymore claimed ownership of her decision and stated that her show will not discuss or promote any struck films or television shows. The National Book Awards also rescinded Barrymore’s invitation to host its next ceremony in New York City due to criticisms from writers such as Colson Whitehead. The show’s fourth season was confirmed by CBS, with the first episode set to air on September 18. However, the Writers Guild of America reports that the show employs three WGA writers who were picketing outside the CBS Broadcast Center. Over 100 picketers were protesting, demanding that Barrymore do the right thing.

Many writers expressed their concerns on social media about Barrymore bringing back her show without WGA scribes. Cristina Kinon, one of the writers on Barrymore’s show, spoke about the decision to picket outside CBS and stated that they believe in standing with their union and striking for a fair deal. The WGA plans to picket the show continuously until filming stops.

The strike began in May when the Writers Guild of America couldn’t reach a deal with studios and producers for better pay and protections against artificial intelligence. Actors also began their own strike in July over similar concerns. Some social media users criticized Barrymore for allowing her show to continue amid the strike, calling her a “scab.” However, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists clarified that the show is produced under a separate contract and is not struck. The WGA East confirmed that the show is a WGA covered, struck show planning to return without its writers.

Barrymore fans who attended the taping were asked to leave when they wore WGA support pins. This incident further dismayed fans who expressed their disappointment with Barrymore. David Slack, a board member of WGA West, called on Barrymore to stand with the writers, emphasizing her influence and power.

Barrymore acknowledged the conflicting feelings surrounding her decision to return to her show. She mentioned her previous support for the strike and expressed her hope for a resolution soon. A spokesperson for CBS Media Ventures clarified that the show will not perform any writing work covered by the WGA strike and will produce the show without written material.

Barrymore’s show is not the only talk show proceeding without writers. “The View” continued airing despite its writers walking, and “Jeopardy!” announced that it would return with recycled questions for its 40th season.

Overall, the decision to resume her show has sparked protests and criticism, with many questioning the integrity of the support for the writers strike in the entertainment industry.

