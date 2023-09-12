Drew Barrymore Defies Strikes, Sparks Controversy by Reviving Her Talk Show: Details on NPR



Drew Barrymore, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, has announced the return of her talk show amidst the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. This decision has sparked condemnation from actors and writers, who are now calling for the show to be picketed.

Who is Drew Barrymore? She is an actor and producer who has been a part of Hollywood since her early childhood. In 2020, she launched The Drew Barrymore Show, a blend of lifestyle discussions and product endorsements. CBS has praised the show for its exclusive celebrity interviews, unique lifestyle segments, influential social media figures, and heartwarming news stories. This upcoming season will be its fourth, after concluding in April, just before the strikes began. The show is set to return on September 18, but without the involvement of writers.

The strike, which began in May with writers and later joined by actors in July, has led to stalled contract negotiations with major studios. Despite the controversy surrounding Barrymore’s decision, she claims ownership of her choice and assures that the show will not discuss or promote any struck film or television productions. However, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) argues that the show itself is considered “struck,” making it off-limits for union members to work on. The WGA has stated its intention to picket any struck shows currently in production during the strike. Other talk shows have paused and resorted to airing reruns while the strike persists. The hosts of late-night shows have also collaborated on a podcast called Strike Force Five, with proceeds supporting the show’s staff. The Drew Barrymore Show falls under WGA coverage and is thus deemed a struck show by the guild.

Reactions to Barrymore’s announcement have been critical, with fellow actors voicing their disapproval. Some, like The West Wing’s Josh Malina, have called her a “scab,” while others, such as Benjamin Siemon from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, have questioned who she will interview, pointing out that actors cannot promote anything during the strike. In an Instagram statement, Barrymore explained that her decision was motivated by something greater than herself and emphasized the show’s role in providing a sense of unity and understanding during challenging times.

Despite the backlash, Wendy McMahon, the president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, expressed excitement for the show’s return. She commended its resilience and creative adaptability, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighted its status as the fastest-growing show in daytime. However, Adam Conover, among others, condemned Barrymore for disregarding the impact her decision has on her writers and other union workers.

As things stand, the show is scheduled to resume next week, with WGA members expected to picket tapings. The rating and reception of the show remain uncertain, as viewers may either be deterred by the ongoing strikes or appreciative of the return of original content.