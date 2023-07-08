Drake skillfully avoids a hurled phone during his concert

Drake Finds Himself the Victim of a Flying Object During Chicago Concert

Drake, the popular rapper, fell victim to a fan’s phone being hurled at him during the opening night of his “It’s All a Blur” tour in Chicago. While performing Ginuwine’s hit song “So Anxious,” Drake was struck on the arm by the thrown cellphone. Rather than letting it derail his performance, Drake brushed it off and continued singing without acknowledging the incident to the crowd. Unfortunately, Drake is just the latest in a string of celebrities who have been targeted with thrown objects while onstage.

Bebe Rexha, the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer, also fell victim to a cellphone thrown by a fan during a performance in New York City. The incident resulted in the arrest of the man responsible, and Bebe Rexha required stitches for a bruised left eye. She shared the aftermath of the incident on Instagram, displaying her injuries with a cheeky caption proclaiming that she was “good.”

Even country star Kelsea Ballerini has experienced a similar incident. While performing her song “If You Go Down,” Ballerini was struck in the eye by a thrown bracelet. She turned away from the audience to receive assistance from one of her band members and eventually left the stage. Upon returning, she pleaded with fans to speak up if they felt unsafe and emphasized the importance of creating a safe environment for everyone in attendance.

These incidents highlight the need for fans to exercise proper concert etiquette and refrain from throwing objects at performers. Not only can these actions cause injury, but they also disrupt the flow of the performance and potentially create unsafe conditions. Artists such as Adele, who famously addressed this issue during her Weekends with Adele residency, have sternly warned fans against engaging in such behavior.

In an increasingly digital age, where it seems phones are constantly capturing every moment, it’s essential for fans to remember to be respectful and responsible during live performances. It is the shared responsibility of both the performers and the audience to create an enjoyable and safe concert experience for everyone involved.

