Doña Maria Collaborates with Ling Nam for Innovative Menu Addition

Ling Nam, the popular Chinese food chain, has partnered with Doña Maria to introduce a new and delectable lineup of rice meals.

Presenting the Ling Nam Rice Bowls, these on-the-go meals feature Ling Nam’s renowned rice toppings served on a bed of premium quality Doña Maria rice. For an affordable price of ₱250, Chinese food enthusiasts can savor a steaming bowl of rice topped with their choice of Braised Beef Wanton, Braised Beef, Pork Asado, Lemon Chicken, Siomai, or Pork Dumplings.

Recently celebrating its 73rd anniversary, Ling Nam joined House of Fruitas (HoF) in 2022, becoming one of its premier brands. HoF continues to be one of the most successful food cart businesses in the country, with beloved brands like Fruitas, Jamaican Pattie, and Balai Pandesal under its wing.

“Ling Nam’s famous Beef-Wonton Noodles, congee, and dim sum selection are iconic dishes that have transformed a humble restaurant parlor into a beloved brand. It is a privilege and an honor to inherit its legacy. As we do with all HoF brands, we strive to enhance what makes Ling Nam amazing,” stated HoF CMO Shaun Aldrich Si.

Doña Maria Premium Quality Rice, a leading rice brand in the country, stands as the epitome of premium rice. It is widely available in local supermarkets across the nation and has gained popularity on an international scale, being sold in countries such as the USA, Canada, UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

Ling Nam has teamed up with Doña Maria to expand its offerings with high-quality ingredients, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Tiffany Ngo, Doña Maria’s Marketing Director, expressed her excitement for the partnership with House of Fruitas, highlighting Ling Nam’s commitment to product innovation. She emphasized the common goal shared by Ling Nam and Doña Maria of making premium-quality rice more accessible to Filipino consumers, embodying the advocacy of “Rice for the Filipinos, made by the Filipinos”.

Visit Ling Nam’s branch at 765 Banawe St., Quezon City to experience their delicious Ling Nam Rice Bowls! Alternatively, you can find more information on the Ling Nam Facebook page.

To learn more about the brands under House of Fruitas, you may contact their Franchise Officers at [email protected] or send a text message to 0939-1010-101. You can also visit their website at www.fruitasholdings.com.

ADVT.