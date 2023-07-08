Dominic Fike’s ‘Euphoria’ Role Almost Jeopardized Due to On-Set Intoxication

Dominic Fike revealed that he was on the verge of being fired from “Euphoria” for using drugs while on set.

During filming, Fike was reprimanded for being under the influence and almost lost his job.

Fike shared that showrunner Sam Levinson hired a sober coach for him, but it proved ineffective.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Dominic Fike opened up about his near termination from “Euphoria” due to his drug use while filming the popular HBO series.

Reflecting on the challenges of being a drug addict in a show centered around drugs, Fike mentioned that Sam Levinson, the creator of “Euphoria,” even hired a sober coach to support him during production, but unfortunately, it was not effective.

When asked if he performed scenes while under the influence, Fike candidly admitted to doing so. He further revealed that his behavior was heavily criticized, and he came close to being kicked off the show.

Fike disclosed that he was confronted and warned about his inappropriate conduct while on the set of “Euphoria.”

Joining the cast in the second season as Elliot, a drug user and musician who forms a friendship with Rue (Zendaya) and causes tension in Rue’s relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer), Fike’s character is involved in substance abuse throughout the season.

Regarding whether scenes featuring Fike while he was high made it into the final cut, he confirmed that they did.

In response to Lowe’s comment about the double standard in the industry, Fike expressed his perspective, saying, “That’s entertainment, dude. They give you a bunch of money and they’re just like, ‘Yeah, figure it out, bud. Sink or swim.’

A representative declined to comment on behalf of Fike.

Fike assured Lowe that he is now sober and eagerly anticipating the production of “Euphoria”‘s upcoming third season, which has been delayed to a 2025 release due to a writer’s strike.

When asked about his relationship with Schafer, which began during the filming of the show’s second season, Fike revealed that they have since parted ways.

Fike dismissed concerns about any awkwardness on set due to their past romantic involvement, stating that everyone is mature enough to handle it.

Representatives for “Euphoria” have not responded to Insider’s request for comment.