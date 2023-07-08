Dodgers and Angels Set to Kick Off Exciting Two-Game Series at Dodger Stadium

The highly-anticipated Freeway Series kicks off at Dodger Stadium on Friday evening, with the Los Angeles Dodgers riding a wave of success and the Los Angeles Angels desperate to end their losing streak.

After a slump that saw them lose 10 out of their previous 14 games, the Dodgers (49-38) have bounced back and won 10 of their last 15 matchups. They have climbed from third place in the National League West to second place, trailing the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks by just a half-game.

On the other hand, the Angels (45-44) have struggled recently, losing 11 out of their last 15 games since June 20. This downturn in form has dropped them to third place in the American League West, 6 1/2 games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers and just half a game ahead of the fourth-place Seattle Mariners.

The Angels currently find themselves 3 1/2 games behind in the race for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays currently hold a tie for that position, with identical 48-40 records.

Heading into the game, the Dodgers will start right-hander Tony Gonsolin (4-3), while the Angels will counter with fellow right-hander Griffin Canning (6-3).





Gonsolin boasts a strong record against the Angels, with a 2-0 record and a 2.92 ERA in two previous starts. His most recent appearance against the Angels on June 14, 2022, resulted in a dominant performance, pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

Angels’ designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has struggled against Gonsolin, managing only a single hit in six at-bats and striking out twice.

Canning, a former UCLA athlete and local standout, will be making his first appearance at Dodger Stadium. He holds a 1-0 record and a 3.09 ERA in two previous starts against the Dodgers. In his most recent matchup on May 7, 2021, he delivered a solid performance, giving up just one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

When it comes to their respective starters, the Dodgers have a 5-7 record in games started by Gonsolin in 2023, while the Angels have a better record of 8-5 in games started by Canning.

The Dodgers currently hold an impressive eight-game winning streak against the Angels, including back-to-back 2-0 victories at Angel Stadium on June 20 and 21.

Although trailing in the overall series record with 73 wins to the Angels’ 69, the Dodgers have a favorable 39-31 advantage when playing at Dodger Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA and Bally Sports West.

These two teams will meet again on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, marking their final game before the All-Star break.