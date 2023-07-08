Diverse and Cosmopolitan: Not Synonymous

While having dinner with two separate couples visiting London for a week, both express a desire to move to the city, claiming it to be more “cosmopolitan” than their current homes. This is a common sentiment, but becomes more intriguing when you discover that one couple lives in Paris and the other in New York. In these cities, diversity is not lacking.

This column examines the difference between being diverse and being cosmopolitan. Diversity refers to the material facts, such as the number of ethnicities, languages, and religions in a place. On the other hand, cosmopolitanism is a mental state that involves knowing about the world and having a sense of informed indifference. Some individuals may lack diverse experiences, focusing excessively on group identities and becoming draining to be around.

However, the problem with the “woke” movement is not the actions of statue-felling and person-cancelling, but rather its provincial nature. They often display ignorance about the non-western world they claim to advocate for, treating “Africa” as a single entity and generalizing non-white individuals. This lack of cosmopolitanism is evident when they fail to anticipate Hispanic voters supporting Republicans or Asian students protesting affirmative action.

Can a city be cosmopolitan without being diverse? Trieste and Venice, with their histories, might have qualified at certain points. To be truly cosmopolitan, a place must be multicultural, not just multi-ethnic. A melting pot and assimilation under the French republic are noble ideals, but they don’t imply indifference towards difference. It takes a special degree of self-esteem in the host territory to embrace diversity without fear of diluting its essence.

The ignorance manifests as treating all non-white people as more or less on the same side.

After terrorist attacks in London 18 years ago, the then mayor emphasized that the city allowed people “to be themselves” rather than pressuring them to conform. This live-and-let-live attitude can verge on nihilism, but it defines the unique achievement of London. While cities like Dubai, Toronto, and Bangkok share some of this spirit, it is unlikely that another city will match London’s cultural looseness in the near future. It is rooted in centuries of habit, geographic location, the English respect for privacy, and confidence in the law.

We often advocate for diversity, but it is something that can be learned and achieved over time. Cosmopolitanism, however, is much trickier to define and attain. It requires a deep understanding and appreciation of different cultures, transcending national boundaries. Significantly, Japan is now opening up to immigration and Japan, along with several high-ranking officials in the UK, exemplifies the progress towards true cosmopolitanism.

