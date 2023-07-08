Disturbing Images Reveal Hair Lice Infestation in a Boy’s Eyelashes

A young Chinese boy recently experienced a distressing case of head lice infestation in his eyelashes. Disturbing images depict the extent of the three-year-old’s condition, which left him constantly itching his eyes. The toddler, who resided in Zhengzhou, had a habit of playing in sand and rubbing his eyes with dirty hands. However, doctors did not confirm if this behavior contributed to the infestation. Fortunately, the child’s itching ceased immediately after doctors successfully removed the lice, and he is not believed to have passed them on to others.

In a medical journal publication, doctors shared the alarming images of the lice and described the case as “extremely rare”. This young boy from Zhengzhou, located in China’s Henan province, encountered a severe infection after playing in sand and rubbing his eyes with dirty hands. However, doctors were able to resolve the issue promptly by removing the lice. Medical professionals consider this case to be highly uncommon. Upon arriving at the hospital, the boy’s parents informed doctors that he had been dealing with itchy eyelashes and abnormal liquid discharge in his right eye for over a week. The child’s upper eyelid appeared red and swollen, and there was no known history of allergies. The boy’s grandmother had even attempted to alleviate the issue by scraping the affected area with a coin, but no other family members, including his parents and sister, experienced similar symptoms. Medical tests indicated that the boy’s vision was unaffected. Nonetheless, a slit lamp examination, a common eye structure examination, revealed translucent parasites moving along his eyelashes. The medical team diagnosed the child with a head lice infection in the eyelashes.

The exact date of the incident was not disclosed in the case report conducted by the doctors at The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University. Typically, lice are tiny insects that reside in and lay their eggs in hair, mostly found on the scalp. The egg cases left behind after hatching are commonly referred to as ‘nits’. When left untreated, lice can multiply rapidly, causing itchiness and inflammation on the scalp. In severe cases, scratching the head with dirty nails or coming into contact with lice feces can lead to infections. It is crucial for anyone who has been in contact with an infected person to thoroughly check for lice, as they can easily spread. Clothing, bedding, and other items exposed to lice must be washed at high temperatures to eradicate the infestation. If washing is not an option, these items should be dry cleaned or sealed in a bag for two weeks to eliminate the bugs.

Doctors began treating the affected boy by carefully trimming his eyelashes to effectively remove the nits. The eyelids were then disinfected using an iodine solution and cotton pads. Following the removal of the lice and nits, the boy’s symptoms completely disappeared. To ensure complete resolution, doctors advised him to apply a low strength erythromycin ointment, commonly used for bacterial eye infections, to suffocate any remaining nits. Additionally, the boy received eye drops to apply for two weeks and scheduled a follow-up examination. Doctors caution that head lice infestations in the eyelashes can be misdiagnosed as blepharitis, a common eye condition characterized by swollen and itchy eyelids. Misdiagnosis can lead to prolonged discomfort and potentially impact vision. Medical professionals emphasize the importance of considering parasitic infections when treating patients with itchy eyes and abnormal secretions, in addition to common inflammation and allergies.

