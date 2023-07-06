Disregarding Warning Signs: Chasing the Thrill

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first season of “The Idol.”

Over the past few weeks, a select group of individuals have dedicated their Sunday evenings to watching (or hate-watching) the highly criticized HBO show, “The Idol.” The show concluded its first season with its fifth episode, as rumors circulated that its viewership was disappointingly low, resulting in the cancellation of the anticipated sixth episode. (For more information, visit this article.)

“The Idol” revolves around Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp), a troubled pop star, and Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd), a sinister nightclub owner and cult leader who manipulates and controls her. Despite numerous warning signs, their abusive relationship flourishes.

In the pilot episode, after Jocelyn meets Tedros for the first time, her best friend and assistant, Leila (portrayed by Rachel Sennott), remarks, “He’s so rapey.” Jocelyn responds, “I kind of like that about him.”

Created by Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim, and Mr. Tesfaye, the show intentionally includes controversial dialogue that challenges societal norms in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement. However, beneath the show’s provocative content lies a fundamental question many of us ponder: Why do we gravitate towards toxic individuals?