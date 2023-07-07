Disqualified US Women’s Open Golfer Due to Caddie’s Grave Error

During Natthakritta Vongtaveelap’s first-ever U.S. Women’s Open round at Pebble Beach, her caddie made a grave mistake that resulted in her disqualification from the tournament after just five holes. The caddie was caught using a rangefinder, which is prohibited in the U.S. Open. USGA rules official Kathryn Belanger confirmed that the rangefinder was used multiple times, leading to the disqualification. If it had been used only once, Vongtaveelap would have faced a two-shot penalty instead. It’s worth noting that rangefinders are generally allowed in most LPGA Tour events since 2021, but the U.S. Open remains an exception.

At the time of her disqualification, Vongtaveelap was even par. This incident is not the first of its kind, as Zach Williams was also disqualified from the Korn Ferry Tour for using a rangefinder on multiple occasions. Although the Memorial Health Championship qualifier allowed rangefinders, the tournament itself prohibited their usage. Despite this setback, Vongtaveelap had a promising start to her LPGA Tour career, finishing as the runner-up at the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament and securing a tied-sixth position at the LOTTE Championship.

Since then, however, she has encountered challenges and only made a single cut in her last five starts. It’s essential for players and caddies to stay aware of tournament rules and adhere to them. This incident serves as a reminder to all aspiring golfers that attention to detail is crucial in maintaining their eligibility for competitions. With perseverance and continued growth, Vongtaveelap has the potential to overcome this setback and achieve success in the future. Written by Scott Thompson for Fox News Digital.

Reference