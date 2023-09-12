Disney and Charter Communications Resolve Dispute – A Win-Win Solution Achieved!

The dispute between Disney and Charter Communications that resulted in the removal of ESPN, ABC, and the Disney Channel from Spectrum cable service has finally come to an end. This resolution comes just in time for the highly anticipated Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

CEOs Bob Iger of Walt Disney Co. and Chris Winfrey of Charter Communications issued a joint statement this morning, demonstrating their commitment to building an innovative model for the future. The agreement acknowledges the ongoing value of linear television and the increasing popularity of streaming services, all while meeting the changing needs of consumers. They also expressed gratitude to their customers for their patience during the past week and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney’s top-notch sports, news, and entertainment programming, just in time for Monday Night Football.

In addition to the restoration of channels like ABC and ESPN to Spectrum’s lineup of services, the new deal will provide basic ad-supported Disney+ streaming service to Spectrum TV Select package customers. Customers who subscribe to the Spectrum TV Select Plus package will also receive ESPN+

As part of the agreement, however, several Disney channels will no longer be available on the Spectrum lineup. These channels include Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo.

The distribution dispute began on August 31st when Disney decided to pull its channels from Spectrum cable, leaving nearly 15 million subscribers without access to channels like ESPN and ABC. Unfortunately, this happened right at the start of the college and pro football seasons, as well as during the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

It’s worth noting that the Monday Night Football games are broadcast on ESPN.

At the time, Charter officials claimed that Disney was demanding an excessive increase in the fees for carrying their channels on the cable system. Disney, on the other hand, argued that their demands were solely a reflection of the current marketplace.

Days went by with little progress, suggesting the possibility of a drawn-out stalemate. Winfrey even suggested that this dispute could signify Charter’s eventual abandonment of video services, considering the growing impact of streaming platforms.

During an investor call on Thursday, Winfrey reiterated this possibility, noting that many customers who wanted access to ESPN and other Disney programming had likely switched to alternative services like Hulu or YouTube TV. This meant that those who stuck with Spectrum would ultimately shoulder the burden of the increased costs of the channels once an agreement was reached.