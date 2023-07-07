Discovering the Engineering Marvels of Britain’s Smallest Spaces: Where Coffee is an Added Delight

Kiosk Coffee Shop and Cocktail Bar, located in Manchester, is a unique and clever use of space. Situated in a small 4 square meter area between a post office and a wine bar, its bubblegum-pink front serves as a hatch into a 1 meter x 3 meter space that was originally meant for stairs to the owner’s first-floor flat. Despite its small size, the microspot has become popular among locals for its charm and offering of the city’s best independent coffee and pastries.

Platform 3 pub in Esher, Surrey is another example of maximizing limited space. With only enough room for one customer inside the micropub, it creatively utilizes a former coal ordering office. The pub primarily operates outside, serving its 55 regulars with pewter tankards and offering local sausage rolls baked in a small oven. The pub has become a community gathering spot, with customers forming friendships and older individuals using it as a meeting place. Despite the challenges of limited space, the pub’s landlord, Alex Coomes, emphasizes the importance of organization and optimization.

Milburn primary school in Penrith, Cumbria is a small village school with just 13 children on its register. Located in the original 1851 building, the school fosters a close-knit community environment. With a small number of students, the school’s only full-time teacher, Hayley Dixon, is able to personalize teaching methods and engage with families on a deeper level. The village green serves as the school’s playground, and activities such as climbing and horse riding are incorporated into the curriculum. While Dixon admits that being the sole staff member has its challenges, she genuinely loves her role and the close connections she has with her students.

The Colosseum cinema in Bournemouth is an innovative cinema experience housed in a former shoe shop within a Victorian arcade. Owner Paul Whitehouse converted the space eight years ago, transforming small rooms into intimate screening areas with comfortable seating. The cinema offers a diverse range of films, including classics, cult favorites, foreign films, and current releases. In addition, it hosts special events such as themed supper clubs that combine cuisine with film. The cinema has become a popular venue for both private screenings and public showings, with its unique and cozy atmosphere attracting a wide range of visitors.

The smallest house in Britain, located in Conwy, attracts tourists despite its limited space. With a footprint of just 1.8 meters x 3.4 meters, this historic dwelling is a popular tourist attraction bequeathed to its current owner, Jan Tyley, by her aunt. Tyley opens the house to visitors during warmer months, allowing up to six or seven people inside at a time. Despite its small size, the house holds significant historical value and captivates visitors with its unique charm.

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Lullington, East Sussex may be small, but its beauty and significance make it a cherished place of worship. With space for only 20 congregants, services often spill out into the picturesque Cuckmere valley. The church, which dates back to 1180, is a remnant of a larger structure that was destroyed by fire centuries ago. Accessible only by footpath from the nearest village, the church attracts walkers and pilgrims who appreciate its tranquility and rich history.

Warley Museum in West Yorkshire is an extraordinary attraction housed in a converted telephone box. Artists Paul and Chris Czainski took on the responsibility of creating a museum within the telephone box, incorporating local history displays, a mosaic floor made from broken bits found in allotments, and etched glass panels featuring famous Yorkshire images. The museum offers changing exhibits, including the world’s smallest art exhibition and collections of bottle tops and fossils. Despite its small size, the museum catches the attention of passersby and draws them in with its unique and curated displays.

