Discover your perfect smartwatch: Take our quiz to compare Apple to Garmin







Our lives are already full of gadgets. Do we really need another one strapped to our wrists? Apple just unveiled its Watch Series 9, and lots of companies are flaunting new smartwatches this year.

While hardly anyone actually needs a smartwatch, many have decided they’re worth the splurge. Smartwatches now can track your fitness levels, help you sift through your messages, and even monitor the quality of your sleep. (They’re pretty good at telling the time, too.)

The catch? Between Fitbits, Garmin’s wearables, and new models like the Apple Watch Series 9, sifting through all the options can be a bit bewildering.

Take this quiz from the Help Desk to find out whether a smartwatch could make your daily routine a little easier. (Friendly reminder: The Washington Post doesn’t make any money off our recommendations. The Help Desk is always on your side, not some tech company’s.)

Do you already have a smartwatch?

Are you happy with it?

Yes, I wouldn’t change a thing.



Yes, but it could be better.



Nope

Have you thought about getting one?

Yes, I’ve decided I want one!

Yes, but I’m still on the fence.

Results:

You don’t need a smartwatch

Smartwatches can be clever and convenient, but here’s the thing: Hardly anyone actually needs a new one. And that’s especially true for you. It sounds like the tech you already have is serving you just fine, so you can give these wearables a pass without worrying about missing out. And, frankly, it’s better to avoid buying a gadget you’re on the fence about in the first place. After all, you don’t want it to languish in a drawer until you decide to toss it down the road!

Still, you may want to take this quiz again to see what might work best if your priorities change over time.

Which statement best describes your taste?

The smaller and more discreet, the better.

I’d prefer something that looks like a “normal” watch.

I like rugged, sporty designs.

I don’t really like wearing things on my wrist.

Gotta respect someone who knows what works for them. Watches have always run the gamut between pure practicality and status symbol — thankfully, you can customize even basic smartwatches to suit your style.

Smartwatches come with health and fitness tools. Would you use any of these?

Step counting

Dedicated workout tracking

Heart rate monitor

Fall detection

Offline maps for hikes and runs

Sleep tracking

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection

I don’t think I’d use any of these.

Many smartwatches today come with at least some kind of health tracking tools, even inexpensive ones. But expect to pay a premium for those with more specialized features, especially ones built for specific activities such as hiking and diving.

Apart from health features, what would you most want your smartwatch to be good at?

Checking notifications

Trying different smartwatch apps

Finding your phone

Using your phone less

Telling the time

None of the above

Great choices! Smartwatches get more sophisticated every year, but we’re starting to get a pretty good sense of your priorities.

If a smartwatch had a virtual assistant, like Siri or Alexa, would you want to talk to it?

All the time

Probably not very often

I will never be this person.

Virtual assistants on a smartwatch can make checking the weather forecast and sending messages easy, but using them is totally optional. You’ll always be able to tap a screen or press some buttons to get things done.

How much would you feel comfortable paying for a smartwatch?

No more than $100

Between $100 and $250

Between $250 and $400

Price isn’t a concern for me.

Thanks, that’s really helpful! Here’s one thing to keep in mind about prices: Timing is everything. It’s not uncommon for smartwatches to go on sale throughout the year — around Thanksgiving or just after new models are released.

You need to answer every question to see your result. You’re missing questions 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

About this story

Illustrations by Elena Lacey. Editing by Yun-Hee Kim, Karly Domb Sadof, and Junne Alcantara. Copy editing by Emily Morman.





Reference