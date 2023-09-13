Discover Top Golf Destinations for Late Summer and Fall with Exclusive Area Rankings

Rankings have always intrigued me, regardless of the sport. College football and basketball wouldn’t be the same without their top 25 teams, and even tennis seedings are determined by computer rankings.
In the world of golf, rating players has been a tradition since the establishment of the Official World Golf Ranking in 1986. On a local level, I was responsible for compiling the Capital Region Amateur Golf Association rankings for a period of twenty years. Additionally, the Northeastern New York PGA uses a points system to determine its Player of the Year.
Edison: Assistant pro Nicholas Franki has achieved PGA registered associate status.
Hoosick Falls: Stevie Carknard (men) and Shari Hand (women) emerged as club champions.
Shaker Ridge: The club dedicated a wooden rocking chair in memory of Al Stranahan, a longtime member who passed away in April.
Troy: Jack Downey (men) and Sherry Piscitella (women) captured club championships. Assistant pro Angelo Cafaro has been granted PGA membership.
Elsewhere
Jenny Bae, who won the Twin Bridges Championship in July at Pinehaven, has moved up to sixth place on the Epson Tour money list. Despite turning professional midseason, Bae from Suwanne, Georgia, is in a strong position to secure an LPGA card, which is given to the top 10 players on the Epson money list. After a two-week break, the tour will conclude its schedule with four consecutive tournaments in the southeastern United States.
Pete Dougherty is a freelance writer. He can be reached at [email protected].