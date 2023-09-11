Discover the Newly Launched BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature at an Affordable Price of Rs. 75.9 Lakh

Discover the Distinctive BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature

Introducing the limited edition BMW 6 Series GT M Sport. This mid-size coupe sedan is now available exclusively through the BMW Online Shop in India. Start booking your 630i configuration with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and experience the thrill of luxury on wheels. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity!

Unparalleled Design and Finishes

Experience the elegance of the BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature in four stunning exterior color options – Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey, and Carbon Black. Step inside and be greeted by the premium natural Leather Dakota Cognac trim, complemented by exquisite Black stitching and piping. With BMW’s 360-degree finance plan, you can enjoy attractive EMIs, assured buy-back, and upgrade benefits.

The BMW 6 Series GT is renowned for its sleek and stylish body, highlighted by its sharp coupe roof style. The updated design features a bold grill, muscular lines, and sharp LED signatures. The laser-powered headlights are capable of illuminating up to 650 meters ahead, providing ultimate visibility and safety.

Inside the cabin, the BMW 6 Series GT exudes opulence with its Leather Dakota upholstery, Black piping and stitching, and crystal door pins. The attention to detail is evident in every material used, creating a truly sophisticated ambiance. The soft-close function ensures a seamless experience when closing the doors, preserving the vehicle’s luxurious aura.

Enhanced Comfort and Technology

Experience ultimate comfort with electrically adjustable front seats that come with a memory function. Enjoy the panoramic sunroof, configurable ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system that elevates your driving experience. Rear-seat passengers can indulge in entertainment on two 10.25″ screens, each equipped with USB ports for convenience.

Advanced Features Redefined

The BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature boasts a powered liftgate that reveals an impressive 600L luggage carrying capacity, expandable to 1800L with folded rear seats. The front cabin showcases two 12.3-inch displays – one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation. Powered by BMW’s Operating System 7.0, these displays offer seamless functionality with gesture controls. Stay connected with BMW Virtual Assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Unleash Remarkable Power

Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine, the BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature delivers an impressive 258 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures quick acceleration, with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of under 6.5 seconds. Paddle shifters, adaptive 2-axle air suspension, auto start-stop, brake-energy regeneration, and a balanced weight distribution enhance the car’s performance.

Enjoy Convenient Assistance

Parking and reversing are made easy with the parking assist and reversing assist features. With the BMW Display Key, you can even remotely control the parking function from outside the vehicle. Experience ultimate convenience and luxury with the BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature!

Words from the Manufacturer

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, expressed his excitement about the BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature, stating, “The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo recrafts luxury with every move. Its uniquely elegant design, expansive interiors, and outstanding driving dynamics speak of its exceptional character.”

Unlock the possibilities with the BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature and embark on a journey that will leave you longing for more.