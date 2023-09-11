Discover the Must-Watch Netflix Movies That Have Captivated Viewers Everywhere (Without Woody Woodpecker)

Discover the most popular movie on Netflix right now – “Woody Woodpecker”! This exciting live-action/CGI hybrid film is a must-watch for fans of the beloved cartoon character. Follow Woody Woodpecker as he fights to protect his forest from a new real estate development. Despite receiving mixed reviews, a sequel is already in the works, generating even more buzz among viewers.

Not far behind in the rankings is the captivating coming-of-age movie, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” Produced by none other than Adam Sandler himself, this film stars the renowned comedian along with his wife, Jackie, and their daughters, Sunny and Sadie. Interestingly, the TV and film industry is currently facing a strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era, with many of the professionals associated with this movie involved in the movement.

Also making waves in the top rankings are two new releases. Firstly, the thought-provoking documentary “Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America,” unraveling the troubling aspects within the iconic organization. Secondly, the delightful romantic comedy-drama “Love Again” that enlists the talents of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and even Celine Dion portraying a fictionalized version of herself.

For sci-fi enthusiasts, there’s a treat in store as well. Enjoy the Academy Award-winning 2016 drama “Arrival” and the action-packed 2012 film “Dredd,” both representing the best of the genre.

