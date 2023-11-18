Discover the Health Benefits of Strawberries: Can They Help Prevent Dementia and Depression?

Improve Your Health with This Week’s Top Wellness Headlines

EAT … strawberries for breakfast

If you want to fight off signs of depression and dementia, recent research from the University of Cincinnati suggests adding strawberries to your breakfast routine. Overweight patients with symptoms of mild cognitive decline who consumed two servings of freeze-dried, whole-fruit strawberry powder in the morning for 12 weeks experienced improved emotional control, better problem-solving, and reduced symptoms of depression. These powerful berries are packed with anthocyanins, which may also boost the immune system, protect against heart disease and stroke, and manage blood sugar.

VISIT … friends and family

A lack of visits from friends or family may increase the risk of dying, according to a study published in BMC Medicine. Loneliness and social isolation are associated with various health problems, including dementia and heart disease. To tackle this growing issue, the World Health Organization has launched a global initiative to address the epidemic of loneliness. Frequent visits from loved ones can greatly impact health and well-being, reducing the risk of early mortality.

BUY … an electric toothbrush for your kid

Concerned about your child’s dental hygiene? Research from the International Journal of Paediatric Dentistry revealed that oscillating-rotating electric toothbrushes are significantly more effective than manual toothbrushes at reducing plaque and gingivitis in kids aged 3 to 10. Investing in an electric toothbrush could make a significant difference in your child’s oral health.

STOP … eating so much salt

Reducing your daily salt intake can lead to lower blood pressure, potentially as effective as some common blood pressure medications. By eliminating just one teaspoon of salt from your diet per day, you can see remarkable improvements in your blood pressure levels within a week. The American Heart Association recommends a maximum of 2,300 mg of sodium per day, with the ideal limit being no more than 1,500 mg per day for most adults.

THINK … positively about aging

Having a positive outlook on aging could lead to a longer, healthier life. Research conducted at the New Jersey Institute for Successful Aging at Rowan University found a significant association between how people feel about their aging experience and their risk of dying. Those with a positive outlook on aging had a significantly lower risk of early mortality compared to those with a negative view of the aging process.