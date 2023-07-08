Discover the calorie count of your beloved pizza using MailOnline’s ultimate search tool

As the weekend arrives, you may find yourself eagerly anticipating indulging in a delicious pizza tonight.

However, it’s important to be aware that takeaway pizzas can contain as many as 3,800 calories, according to analysis.

To put this into perspective, that’s equivalent to consuming 87 chicken nuggets from McDonald’s or seven Big Macs.

MailOnline conducted an audit of over 500 dishes offered by popular chains like Domino’s, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut. The results are presented in a fascinating table, which you can find here.

Papa John’s claimed the top spot with its large Philly Cheesesteak pizza, which boasted a staggering 3,744 calories when made with a stuffed pepperoni crust. Remarkably, the chain dominated the entire top ten with a variety of its dishes.

Following Papa John’s, Domino’s placed second with its large Meatfielder on a double decadence base, which totaled 3,471 calories. To put it in perspective, that’s roughly equivalent to three tubs of Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough Sandwich Up Vanilla ice cream.

Pizza Hut’s most calorie-laden pizza in the audit was the Meat Feast Hot with a stuffed crust, coming in at 2,904 calories.

Interestingly, some vegan, veggie, and gluten-free options featured lower calorie counts. For example, the vegan margherita pizza at Pizza Hut on a gluten-free base has only 876 calories. However, a pizza of the same size on a regular base with non-vegan cheese contains nearly 200 calories more. It’s important to note that even though this vegan pizza has fewer calories compared to the worst offenders, it’s still equivalent to eating two McPlant burgers at McDonald’s.

The excess calories in large pizzas typically come from thick bases and cheesy or meat stuffed crusts. While these pizzas are often designed for sharing, splitting them between two or three people could still mean consuming over 1,000 calories each.

It’s worth noting that adults are advised to consume between 2,000 and 2,500 calories per day, with 2,000 calories for women and 2,500 calories for men.





Papa John topped the charts with a large Philly Cheesesteak, which had a whopping 3,744 calories when made with a stuffed pepperoni crust

After Papa John’s, Domino’s ranked second with its large Meatfielder on a double decadence base, which contained 3,471 calories.

This is approximately the same number of calories found in three tubs of Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough Sandwich Up Vanilla ice cream.

When it comes to Pizza Hut, the most calorific pizza in the audit was the Meat Feast Hot with a stuffed crust, which totaled 2,904 calories.

It’s interesting to note that certain vegan, veggie, and gluten-free pizzas had the lowest calorie counts. For example, a vegan margherita pizza at Pizza Hut on a gluten-free base has only 876 calories. However, a pizza of the same size on a regular base with non-vegan cheese is nearly 200 calories more.

While these vegan pizzas have fewer calories than some of the worst offenders, they still amount to consuming two McPlant burgers at McDonald’s.

The excessive calories in large pizzas are usually due to thick bases and cheesy or meat stuffed crusts. It’s worth noting that Domino’s Pizza Group clarified that their large pizzas are designed to feed up to four people, and when shared, the calorie count falls within the government’s recommended limit for a pizza. They also offer personal-sized pizzas for individual consumption, like the Meatfielder with 837 calories when ordered with a classic crust.

Fireaway Pizza stated that their pizzas are typically shared between two people, and they pride themselves on offering healthier and fresher options.

According to a spokesperson for Papa John’s, their Philly Cheesesteak pizza with a pepperoni stuffed crust is divided into ten slices, and they consider each portion as one slice, amounting to 372 calories. The pizza chain emphasized that they provide full and comprehensive nutritional information to enable consumers to make informed choices, including a wide range of vegan options and customization.

The analysis focused on large pizzas at Domino’s, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut, while only one size was available at the other two chains.