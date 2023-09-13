Discover How the Cutting-Edge Ford F-150 Can Outsmart Car Thieves

The Ford F-150, currently in the middle of its lifespan, is receiving some exciting upgrades. While the standard models are getting more driving assistance systems, the real improvements are focused on Ford’s performance models, specifically the Raptor and Tremor.

The everyday F-150 now comes standard with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, with the option to upgrade to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost or 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid. According to the automaker, towing capacity can reach up to 13,500 pounds on the F-150 SuperCrew 6.5′ box when equipped with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6. The maximum available payload is 2,455 pounds. Additionally, it now includes a 12-inch captive touchscreen that displays various videos and warnings related to the 10 driver safety assistance systems. The F-150 also offers BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free highway driving system, as an optional upgrade. Owners can also enable Stolen Vehicle Services (SVS) on their F-150s, which not only helps locate a stolen vehicle but also notifies the owner of any tampering.

Ford has also introduced a new feature called the “pro access tailgate,” which provides a 100-degree swinging door within the regular tailgate for added convenience. No more need to fully open the tailgate for small tasks.

Moving on to the performance models, the Tremor has received some interesting updates. It now features a stylish “coast-to-coast” grille and an optional modular front bumper that allows owners to attach accessories like light bars and winches. The Raptor, on the other hand, now boasts FOX Dual Live Valve shocks for even more intense off-roading at high speeds. The Raptor also offers the optional modular front bumper, although the standard forged tow-hooks are no longer included. Finally, Ford has added new paint colors, updated grilles on the Lariat and Platinum trims, and introduced fresh graphics to complete the Ford F-150 refresh.